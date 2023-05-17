Phillip Schofield smiling wearing a brown jacket
OPINION: Hold up, what is Phillip Schofield actually supposed to have done wrong?

Not much concrete evidence here…

By Nancy Brown
A storm has engulfed This Morning host Phillip Schofield these past couple of weeks. But what has he actually done wrong?

Rumours of a feud with co-host Holly Willoughby have flooded social media, with This Morning viewers hanging off the pair’s every word and dissecting it to within an inch of its life. The show’s so-called experts and former stars have been coming out of the woodwork too. They’ve branded Phil “arrogant”, “judgemental”, “fake” and a “monster”.

But before we go making any kind of judgement, I think it’s time we all had a long hard look at ourselves – and the facts. Just because he’s on the television doesn’t make Phil fair game when it comes to casting aspersions on his character and supposed behaviour away from our screens.

I’m not saying he hasn’t made any kind of mis-step over the course of his career. Or that I’m his biggest fan. All I am saying is what do we actually know to be true here? Other than the fact that we should keep in mind our pledge to #BeKind following the death of Caroline Flack…

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby posing together smiling

This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have found themselves at the centre of a storm of late (Credit: Splash News)

What has This Morning host Phillip Schofield actually done wrong?

Since this recent blow-up, some have brought up the moment he came out as gay, but the details of his marriage are between him and his wife Stephanie. Steph is still on really good terms with him – so why does it bother onlookers so much?

Have you actually seen concrete proof of this?

And, no he didn’t wait in line to view the Queen lying-in-state. That’s because he’s a journalist(ish) and, regardless of your feelings on the matter, he followed the rules and did his job.

Some people have claimed that he’s not a very nice man – but have you actually seen concrete proof of this? Is there a video of Phil being mean doing the rounds that I don’t know about? ITV would have acted if this was the case!

And okay, Phil did put out a statement about his relationship with Holly, with reports claiming it was without her consent. But she hasn’t commented, so we don’t know the truth.

Fianlly, his brother Timothy committed heinous crimes. But Phil can’t be blamed for that. He gave a statement to the police and publicly condemned his actions before disowning his brother.

Phillip Schofield smiling wearing a brown jacket

Has anyone actually got any concrete proof of what Phillip Schofield is actually supposed to have done wrong? (Credit: Splash News)

He’s been on our screens since the 1980s

Phil has been a regular since his Broom Cupboard days, which, incidentally, started in 1985.

Are you telling me that in the past 40 years you haven’t made some mistakes, spoken to someone in a way that you really shouldn’t have or fallen out with a friend?

Let’s wait for proof of why he’s deserving of this sudden witch hunt before we all hitch along with our brooms.

