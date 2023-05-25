This Morning host Alison Hammond under fire for ’embarrassing’ behaviour towards Rishi Sunak today

This Morning host Alison Hammond came under fire during an interview with Rishi Sunak today (Thursday, May 25).

The Prime Minister was on the show today to talk with the show’s hosts, but viewers were unimpressed with Alison’s behaviour during the interview.

Alison interviewed Rishi Sunak today (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond interviews Rishi Sunak on This Morning today

Today’s edition of the show saw the PM, Rishi Sunak, appear on the show. The 43-year-old was on the programme to discuss his “Power to the Patients” initiative. He also discussed immigration and Suella Braverman’s speeding course row.

During the interview, Sunak revealed that he hasn’t let Braverman “off the hook” with regards to the speeding course row. Alison then confessed that he’s been on two speed awareness courses herself.

Mr. Sunak then went on to defend Braverman and said that a line had been drawn under the issue.

Mr. Sunak answered some questions about his private life (Credit: ITV)

Rishi Sunak’s private life revealed

Later in the interview, Mr. Sunak discussed his children. It was at this point that Alison asked: “Are these Jilly Cooper books true? Are you really into those books? Or is that not true?”

Laughing, Mr. Sunak said: “Yes, that is true. I’m unclear how that has emerged.” Alison then asked: “When was the last time you cried?”

Mr. Sunak revealed it was something to do with his kid “a little while ago”. Craig Doyle then asked: “Do you cry at DIY: SOS like the rest of us?”

Mr. Sunak replied saying: “You don’t want me anywhere near that one.” Alison then asked him what his “biggest regret” is.

He then joked that it was the fact that they’d had to talk about his love for Jilly Cooper novels on the show.

Alison was slammed (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond slammed by This Morning viewers

However, viewers weren’t impressed with Alison’s behaviour or line of questioning during the interview today. Many accused the star of giving the PM an “easy ride”.

No cost of living questions. There’s people starving across the country, highest food prices ever, and NHS on its knees. And all Alison can do is ask Sunak if he’s read the latest Jilly Cooper book,” one viewer fumed.

“Could Alison Hammond have been any more fawning over Rishi? #thismorning. OK, it was never going to be a grilling, but honestly, you might have just as well have asked “What’s your favourite colour?” Etc,” another This Morning viewer said.

“I like Alison but she’s really giving Rishi an easy interview … what kind of questions are these ‘When did you last cry?'” a third wrote. Another branded her behaviour “embarrassing”.

However, some viewers praised Alison (and Craig) for the interveiw. “Loving Alison and Craig playing good cop bad cop with the prime minister. A much more relaxed approach, much prefer it,” one viewer said.

“Craig and Alison doing an excellent job questioning the PM – polite but pushing for clarity and a few laughs thrown in,” another said.

Read more: This Morning regular breaks silence on ‘atmosphere’ backstage following Phillip Schofield’s ‘brutal’ exit

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.