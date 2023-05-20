Holly Willoughby finally addresses This Morning drama with social media fans as Schofe quits

After keeping her counsel for weeks as speculation mounted of a rift between her and co-host Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby has finally addressed it on social media.

Kind of.

But in a move that’s likely to twist the knife into her some-time friend, the This Morning presenter’s Instagram message – which she released moments after news of Phil’s exit was announced – was short. And repetitive.

The Story was essentially a copy of the statement she had provided to ITV, which was included in the network’s Schofield announcement this afternoon.

That read: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Phillip Schofield has quit This Morning with immediate effect, having hosted his final episode on Thursday (May 18).

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have hosted their last This Morning together (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

In a statement released by ITV he said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Holly Willoughby will remain on This Morning and will co-present with members of the This Morning ‘family’ who of course include Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Josie Gibson and Rochelle Humes.

Alison Hammond is favourite to cosy up with Holly on the sofa now Schofe is gone (Credit: ITV)

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director, Media and Entertainment said: “Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa.

“This Morning is made by one of the best and most diligent teams in television, who produce over 12 hours of live television each week.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come.”

