Phillip Schofield leaving This Morning was addressed on the show today by an emotional Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

They broke their silence over the star’s exit at the beginning of today’s show – just days after he announced he was stepping down after 21 years on the sofa.

Phillip Schofield quits This Morning

On Saturday (May 20), some shock news was announced. Phillip revealed that after over 20 years on the This Morning sofa, he was stepping down from his role. He announced the news in a statement on Instagram.

“I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind,” he wrote.

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future,” he then continued.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Alison and Dermot address Phillip Schofield This Morning exit

Today’s edition of the show got off to something of a sombre start. Alison and Dermot, looking emotional, addressed Phillip‘s exit from the programme and paid tribute to the presenter.

Quite simply, we all know he’s one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had.

“Hello and welcome to Monday’s This Morning,” Dermot said at the beginning of the show.

“Now, we can’t start today’s show without paying tribute to the man who spent the last two decades sitting on the This Morning sofa, Phillip Schofield” Alison then said.

Pictures of Phillip on the set of This Morning were then shown.

Emotional Alison and Dermot address Phil’s exit

Dermot then continued, saying that everyone on the show and ITV “want to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he’s done to make the show so special and such a success over the last 21 years.”

Alison then continued. “Quite simply, we all know he’s one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had. And we, and all the team, wish him all the best for the future.” They then added that Holly will be returning on Monday, June 5.

Viewers took to Twitter to react. Some thought Alison wanted to cry during the tribute.

“Alison sounds like she’s going to cry,” one viewer tweeted. “Alison looks like she’s gonna cry,” another said.

Additionally, a third then wrote: “Alison looks tearful”.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

