Phillip Schofield to be ‘eased out’ by ITV after Soap Awards as This Morning regulars ‘to help Holly’

Phillip Schofield could see himself “eased out” of ITV in as little as ten days time, according to reports.

The presenter’s future on our screens has been hanging in the balance since his resignation from This Morning over the weekend. Phillip is already lined up to present The British Soap Awards on June 3. It will be his thirteenth year in a row doing the gig.

Following his departure from This Morning, ITV boss Kevin Lygo confirmed that this would go ahead as planned. He also said that Phillip will front a “brand new peaktime series to come”.

Will Phillip be “eased out” by ITV? (Credit: ITV)

Will Phillip Schofield be ‘eased out’ by ITV?

However, TV experts have now reportedly thrown doubt on this proposed project. An insider close to ITV apparently told The Times: “I’d be extremely surprised if we see him on the channel after the Soap Awards. They may make a pilot episode to honour their agreement, but the expectation is he’ll be eased out.”

The expectation is he’ll be eased out.

The source allegedly went on to liken the situation to that of Jeremy Kyle. He was apparently fed similar promises following his show’s scandal which never came to anything.

Holly to become ‘star’ of This Morning?

Meanwhile, a talent agent allegedly claimed This Morning would become centred around Holly Willoughby. Fellow presenters such as Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson could apparently support her as the main host.

Will Holly become the “star” of This Morning now Phillip has left? (Credit: ITV)

“It will mirror the Good Morning Britain approach after Piers Morgan,” the agent reportedly claimed. “Holly will be the Susanna Reid of the situation, the star the others revolve around.”

However, Kevin, ITV’s Managing Director, Media and Entertainment, confirmed ITV’s relationship with Phil will continue.

He said: “Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa. This Morning is made by one of the best and most diligent teams in television, who produce over 12 hours of live television each week. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come.”

Following Phillip’s dramatic departure, Holly has also taken a short break from This Morning. In their absence, Alison and Dermot are currently fronting the show.

ED! have contacted ITV reps for comment on this story.

Read more: Linda Robson breaks silence on ‘marriage crisis’ claims as she addresses living situation with husband

So what do you think will happen? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.