Linda Robson breaks silence on ‘marriage crisis’ claims as she addresses living situation with husband

Linda Robson has broken her silence on her reported “marriage crisis”.

Earlier this year, it was claimed that the Birds of a Feather star was having marital problems with her husband of 33 years.

Linda Robson breaks silence on “marriage crisis” claim

Now, in a new interview, Linda has responded to rumours and addressed her living situation. Linda did not hold back in addressing rumours about her marriage to husband Mark Dunford.

We both love our kids more than anything else in the world, obviously you have a few hiccups in every marriage.

The couple have been married since 1990, but it was recently reported that their marriage was in “crisis”. Rumours were further fuelled when Linda revealed she had holidayed alone last month. She told her fellow Loose Women panellists that during her solo trip to Mallorca “the only one I missed was the dog” rather than her husband.

Linda recently admitted that the couple had indeed had a “few hiccups”. However she categorically shut down stories about them being on the rocks as “a load of rubbish”. When quizzed about the reports, Linda told The Sun: “That’s a load of rubbish…We both love our kids more than anything else in the world, obviously you have a few hiccups in every marriage. We’ve been married 33 years so it’s not going to be all plain sailing, but we’re still together at the moment.”

Linda addresses living situation

The Loose Women panellist went on to clarify her living situation, reassuring fans that “we’re still living together”. Linda, 64, and Mark, 62, live in London. They share two children, Louis, 31, who is a singer-songwriter, and Roberta, 27. Linda also has an older daughter, Lauren, 39, from her previous relationship.

This is not the first time Linda has been the subject of false rumours. She also spoke about the constant speculation that she has fallen out with Birds of a Feather co-star and childhood friend Pauline Quirke.

“It really upsets me,” Linda said, likewise shutting these rumours down. “We’ve been best mates since we were 10 years old.”

