Princess Kate shares heartwarming insight into relationship with Prince William

Princess Kate shared a heartwarming insight into her relationship with Prince William.

Dame Kelly Holmes was the envy of the Loose Women panellists today (May 22) as she discussed her recent interaction with the Princess of Wales.

Dame Kelly Holmes was lucky enough to meet Princess Kate over the weekend (Credit: ITV)

Kelly revealed that Princess Kate had paid a surprise visit to her namesake charity, the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, in Bath, UK, last week. The exciting news was met by oohs and ahhs from the audience.

The retired athlete discussed her star-struck encounter with her fellow Loose Women. At the end, she shared an adorable comment that the Princess had made about her husband Prince William.

When Dame Kelly met Princess Kate

Dame Kelly admitted to being a little star-struck as she was first approached by Princess Kate last week. The royal visitor had come to see a young girls’ mental health project put on by Kelly’s charity. The event was also attended by Love Island’s Zara McDermott.

Kelly had apparently only found out that Kate would be attending “two days before”. She said that finding out the news had been “just the best thing”.

Kate had visited Kelly Holmes’ charity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“She was shaking our hands and I just wouldn’t let go!” she told her fellow Loose Women panellists, laughing. “You know when you get carried away?”

Kelly also couldn’t resist complimenting the royal’s jacket. Kate looked stunning as ever in a striking yellow blazer, despite Kelly apparently telling her to “come cas[ual]”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dame Kelly Holmes Trust (@damekellyholmestrust)

Dame Kelly then went on to tell an amusing story of beating Kate at a game of Noughts and Crosses, only for Kate to comment on how “rather competitive” she was.

Kate makes heartwarming comment about Prince William

Dame Kelly also gushed over how “passionate” the “lovely” Princess was. Kate appeared to get stuck in with all kinds of activities from outdoor games to mental health workshops.

“She was really gracious and really interested in the young people,” Kelly told the Loose Women, “She asked a lot of questions.”

The Princess of Wales then apparently asked if the young people at the event had any questions for her in return. One young girl asked Kate: “Did you always want to be a princess?”

To this, Princess Kate gave a heartmelting anwer: “No, but I fell in love with a prince.”

I fell in love with a prince.

Dame Kelly was also at pains to point out how Princess Kate “smelt lovely”. Just in case you’ve ever wondered! Today Princess Kate is delighting fans once again with a surprise appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show. She was spotted with schoolchildren at the event’s first ever Children’s Picnic.

Read more: Princess Anne’s shocking question to Mike Tindall ahead of his marriage to Zara

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.