Princess Anne’s shocking question to Mike Tindall ahead of his marriage to Zara

A shocking question Princess Anne asked Mike Tindall ahead of his marriage to Zara has emerged in a resurfaced interview.

The inteview with the Daily Mail took place a month before Mike and Zara’s wedding back in 2011. The “unguarded” interview with Mike saw the rugby star spill the tea on joining the royal family. He revealed one particularly iconic moment with his new mother-in-law. Recently seen boogying away at the coronation concert, it’s hard to remember a time when Mike Tindall wasn’t an established member of the royal family.

Mike Tindall married Zara in 2011 (Credit: Splash News)

Mike Tindall engagement to Zara

However, a resurfaced Daily Mail interview is a reminder that marrying a royal was a pretty big deal for the former England rugby player. Mike recalled how nervous he was when it came to proposing to Zara.

He said: “I was upstairs, plucking up the nerve to do it, while Zara was downstairs watching television.”

He went on to describe his refreshingly normal proposal at their home, going down on one knee while Zara was sat on the “sofa”.

Mike and Zara now have three kids (Credit: Splash News)

While Mike’s family were “shocked” and “nervous” about the world he was marrying into, Mike said the reality was very different.

Inside you see they’re a normal family.

“You seen the extreme side of it at something like William‘s wedding,” he said. “If you spend time with them in a social setting, they’re the nicest people around.”

He carried on singing their praises: “You meet Prince Harry or Prince William in their own environment, where they feel secure, and they’re normal people; they’ll sit and talk to you normally, about everything that goes on. They have this persona outside, but inside you see they’re a normal family.”

Princess Anne’s shocking question to Mike Tindall

However Mike did reveal one blunt question that was put to him following his engagement to Zara. It came from his mother-in-law, Princess Anne, and concerned his famously wonky nose.

Princess Anne asked Mike Tindall a shocking question following his engagement to Zara (Credit: Splash News)

He shockingly admitted: “When Zara rang up to say we were going to get married, her mum said, ‘Is he going to have his nose straightened for the photographs?'”

Is he going to have his nose straightened for the photographs?

However Mike implied the question was asked in jest. He made it clear: “She didn’t tell me that I had to have it done, whatever you may have heard or read. That’s not true.”

Mike discussed how his nose was first broken when “the seat belt in a dodgem car didn’t work” as a child, and then “a few times again by rugby”. Still playing rugby at the time, he did not have his nose straightened out for the wedding. However, last year he finally had surgery to repair the damage, which had made it difficult for him to breathe.

