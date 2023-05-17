Harry and Meghan in blistering attack on paparazzi following ‘near-catastrophic car chase’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed they were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” in New York recently.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in New York to attend the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Gala. During the event, Meghan won an award and the couple were joined by her mother, Doria Ragland.

It was Harry and Meghan’s first major public appearance since he attended King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

Meghan and Harry revealed they were involved in a ‘near catastrophic car chase’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan in New York

A spokesperson for the couple has now confirmed that the incident took place after the event on Tuesday evening. They said: “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.

Meghan and Harry were in New York for an event (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

It came shortly after Meghan won an award at the event. She also made a passionate speech to the attendees.

During part of her speech, the duchess said: “It’s just never too late to start. You can be the visionary of your own life. You can charter a path in which what you repeat in your daily acts of service, in kindness, in advocacy, in grace and in fairness, that those become the very things that are recognised by the next wave of women, both young and old.”

Meghan’s speech

She also said: “It’s funny because as a young girl, I would come home, I would settle in after a day of school, pull up my TV tray dinner, and I would turn on my evening ritual, Jeopardy! And I would glance at the coffee table, where I would see an array of things. It could be the cat’s collar, my homework, some mail that had just been brought in, and some magazines. The magazines said ‘Ms.’ on them.”

Following Meghan and Harry‘s outing, many fans were delighted to see them. One wrote: “Meghan was beyond stunning last night. The Golden Girl was spot on.”

