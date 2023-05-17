Meghan Markle fans have called out the Princess of Wales on social media after her latest royal engagement made the news headlines.

Kate, 41, headed to Bath on Tuesday (May 16) to visit the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and learn about its social and emotional mental health programme. However, Kate’s trip hasn’t gone down too well with some commentators, who have called her out and accused her of being a “hypocrite”.

Visiting the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust social and emotional mental health programme at the Percy Community Centre in Bath today to mark #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek with #ShapingUs champion Zara McDermott. Thank you to the incredible young women from St Katherine’s School in… pic.twitter.com/6t9zfno0T9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 16, 2023

Princess of Wales attends mental health awareness engagement

Looking as elegant and stylish as ever, Kate was dressed to impress as she arrived at the Percy Community Centre. While there, she met several young people from St Katherine’s School. The kids had received mentoring from athletes through The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust – and Kate was there as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Mental Health starts at home, Catherine.

Later that day, a clip of Kate’s day in Bath was shared to Twitter. The video was captioned: “Visiting the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust social and emotional mental health programme at the Percy Community Centre in Bath today to mark #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek with #ShapingUs champion Zara McDermott.”

The post added: “Thank you to the incredible young women from St Katherine’s School in Bristol for sharing their mental health journey!”

Meghan Markle news: Fans slam Kate

However, while Kate’s fans rushed to shower the royal with compliments, other social media users were not so happy. Rushing to Twitter, fans of Meghan called out Kate as being “shameful”. They pointed to Meghan’s comments about her own mental health battle and allegations the royal family didn’t offer enough support.

One person fumed: “Bit hypocritical considering the way you both treated your sister-in-law, and Harry.”

Another speculated: “I will never understand how Kate and Will claim to care about mental health when they’ve been so cold and unwelcoming to Meghan and Harry. Number one rule for mental health is honesty! Being punitive and resentful is the opposite of cultivating mental health. Blind spot.”

Fans of Meghan Markle called out her sister-in-law (Credit: Splash News)

‘Mental health starts at home’

A third chimed in and said: “Mental health starts at home, Catherine.” Despite not knowing what goes on behind closed doors, they added: “Try helping and listening to your family members first before you try and help others.”

Someone else quipped: “Mental health… yet this woman and husband hasn’t even contacted her nephew and niece. Shameful.” While a fifth simply penned: “Hypocrites.”

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

However, Kate’s own loyal legion of fans were quick to gush over the post. One smitten follower wrote: “This work has true value and it should expand. Respect!” Another royalist penned: “I am so proud to have these two beautiful individuals as our future King and Queen. Keep up the fantastic work!”

William and Kate dealt huge blow

In other news, William and Kate have been dealt a huge blow thanks to Prince Andrew, it has been alleged. It has recently been reported that King Charles is attempting to evict Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge. However, according to reports, Andrew is refusing to leave.

Andrew intends to stick by the terms of the lease he signed 20 years ago, according to the Telegraph. The lease reportedly has 55 more years to run.

“He has a 75-year lease and has no plans to move house,” a source has claimed. This isn’t good news for the Waleses, who reportedly want to move in to the Royal Lodge. They are allegedly living “cheek to jowl” in Adelaide Cottage, their home at the moment. The four-bedroom home doesn’t have enough room for their nanny. However, Royal Lodge has seven bedrooms.

