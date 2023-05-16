William and Kate dealt blow as Prince Andrew ‘has no plans to move out of Royal Lodge’

William and Kate have suffered a blow as Prince Andrew reportedly has no plans to move out of Royal Lodge.

According to reports, King Charles has asked his disgraced brother to move out of the £30million mansion. The Duke of York has lived in the Grade-II listed house in Windsor Great Park since 2003.

Royal Lodge has also been home to Andrew’s ex-wife Fergie since 2008. The 98-acre property was formerly the home of his grandmother, the Queen Mother, who died in 2002.

Will Andrew be on his way from Royal Lodge? (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Andrew has ‘no plans to move house’

However, amid claims Andrew has been told to move on, the Daily Telegraph reports he has no intention of shifting.

Instead, the newspaper claims, Andrew intends to stick by the terms of the lease he signed 20 years ago. Furthermore it is believed that lease has 55 more years to run. A source is quoted as saying: “He has a 75-year lease and has no plans to move house.”

But that arrangement could mean disappointment for Andrew’s nephew William and his wife, who reports claim have been earmarked for Royal Lodge.

Prince Andrew is said to have a 75-year lease on Windsor mansion Royal Lodge (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate on the move again?

Last summer the Waleses and their children moved from Kensington Palace to Adelaide Cottage at Windsor. It was claimed the move to the four-bedroom property was part of efforts to give their royal offspring ‘as normal a life as possible’.

However, earlier this year, it was reported they could be set to move again, with a pundit suggesting the Waleses were “living cheek-by-jowl”. It was also noted Adelaide Cottage didn’t even have a bedroom for a nanny. Royal Lodge, by comparison, is said to have seven bedrooms.

William and Kate have been linked with a move to the larger property (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘The knives are out’?

Last weekend it was reported Andrew is “fragile” due to concerns over his living arrangements.

The Mail on Sunday quoted an anonymous friend as saying: “He’s refusing to see anybody. This has been his family home for the past 20 years. Is it really sensible to kick him out? He’s concerned that now the coronation is over, the knives are out.”

Additionally, the late Queen’s second son is said to have pondered whether there may be further attempts to push him out.

Prince Andrew is worried that the royals might even turn off the utilities to get him out of there.

The insider added: “He’s worried that the royals might even turn off the utilities to get him out of there. But we’re dealing with human beings, not real estate.”

ED! has contacted representatives for King Charles, Andrew, William and Kate for comment on the Telegraph’s claims.

