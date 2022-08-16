‘Truth’ behind William and Kate’s ‘strategic move’ from Kensington Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly planning to downsize to a four-bedroom home in Windsor called Adelaide Cottage.

Behavioural expert Darren Stanton has discussed the ‘significant and strategic’ move on behalf of Betfair.

Kate and William are reportedly moving home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate want ‘normal life’ for family

Darren stated: “Kate and William downsizing to Adelaide Cottage would be a significant move, and one that is consistent with the core values and beliefs the Royal couple have, as well as their characters.

Although they recognise and embrace their roles as senior Royals, they have also shown a willingness to break away from tradition and protocol and conduct themselves in a more relatable and personable manner.

“We see them interacting much more with the public, engaging with the crowds during their Royal duties and showing a hands-on approach at events, whether it be kicking around a football or sitting on a floor with others in attendance.”

“Considering these behaviours, their latest decision to leave Kensington Palace shouldn’t come as a surprise, as it’s clear Kate and William, despite their Royal duties, want to live as much a normal life as humanly possible for their family,” he continued.

The Cambridge children will be taking on big changes it seems (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The family moving closer to the Queen is ‘strategic’

He expressed that the move is “another behavioural display of Kate and William wanting to do things their own way and another strategic move by the pair, as the residence is on the Windsor estate, meaning they will be much closer to the Queen”.

The decision to move closer to the Queen comes as she has been experiencing health issues and has been relying on her heirs to make more public appearances and take on more royal duties.

Mr Stanton added: “Given that William is being given more and more royal duties and is due to take over the monarchy himself, it makes sense for him to be within close proximity to Her Majesty, not only to work alongside her but to spend as much time as possible around her.

Read more: Prince William and Kate ‘preparing for huge change’ at new home with children

“Leaving the grandeur of Kensington Palace for a smaller and more modest home will no doubt allow William and Kate once again to appear more approachable and a couple that the everyday public can resonate with.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.