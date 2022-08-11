Duchess Kate ‘hasn’t put a foot wrong’ as she ’seamlessly fills void’ left by Meghan and Harry

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has been praised for stepping up after a ‘void’ was left by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal experts have commented on both Prince William and Kate’s willingness despite the already heavy workload of the family.

William and Kate have stepped up after a ‘void’ was left by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Duchess Kate latest

Due to members of the royal family, such as Harry and Meghan, stepping back from public duties, the Cambridges have had to step up.

Every step of the way, Catherine has put duty first.

At 96 years old, the Queen has had numerous health issues making it difficult for her to attend public appearances.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl has commented on Kate being a great asset to the royal family.

I think she seamlessly filled the void left when Harry and Meghan left.

She stated to Now To Love: “Although Harry and Meghan standing down has put a lot of pressure on William and Kate as they have stepped up and taken on an increased workload, it has also had its advantages for William and Kate.

“They can take the lead, and it’s a role they have embraced. They have turned the situation into an opportunity.”

Speaking about Kate, she also expressed: “I think she seamlessly filled the void left when Harry and Meghan left and has shown herself to be serious, hardworking but also very kind and compassionate.”

William and Kate with two of their three children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate’s royal duty

In a biography titled William at 40, royal reporter Robert Jobson has commented on Kate’s workload.

He said: “As crisis followed crisis, smiling Catherine hasn’t put a foot wrong.”

Robert continued: “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the immaculate mother-of-three backed up her husband, took on extra engagements…

“…making scores of public appearances remotely.

“Every step of the way, Catherine has put duty first.”

