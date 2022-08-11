Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as senior royals had a huge impact on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s kids, it has been claimed.

Harry and Meghan announced that they were stepping down and moving to the States in early 2021.

And, since then, we’ve seen more of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis than ever before.

They’ve been at the Platinum Jubilee, Wimbledon and the Commonwealth Games.

Now one expert has revealed what she thinks are the reasons behind the move.

Harry and Meghan’s exit and the impact on young royals

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told Australia’s Women’s Weekly that the slimmed down monarchy has impacted the three Cambridge kids.

Not only that, with Prince Andrew stepping back too, Prince William and wife Kate are busier than ever.

The children have been more visible at public engagements.

It was accelerated by Harry and Meghan leaving Britain, which meant there was a chasm for William and Kate to fill.

And, with the Queen’s health issues continuing, the pressure is on her heirs to fill the breach, it’s claimed.

She said: “I think two key events saw the Cambridges and their children take on centre stage roles. These were Megxit and the pandemic.”

Nicholl explained that both events required William and Kate to take on “more work”.

Kids’ move into limelight ‘accelerated’ by Meghan and Harry

Not only that, but it’s also meant the Cambridge kids’ move into the limelight was “accelerated”.

“We have seen more of the Cambridge children in recent years than ever, something which was always going to happen, but which was accelerated by Harry and Meghan leaving Britain, which meant there was a chasm for William and Kate to fill,” she claimed.

Cambridges used pandemic ‘to their advantage’

However, it hasn’t all been bad news for the Cambridges, Nicholl admitted.

She claimed the Cambridges “used the pandemic to their advantage”.

She added: “They can take the lead, and it’s a role they have embraced. They have turned the situation into an opportunity. Kate particularly seems to have come into her own.”

Nicholl also commented that Kate has “seamlessly filled the void” left by Meghan and Harry.

