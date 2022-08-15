Prince William and Kate ‘preparing for huge change’ at new home with children

As Prince William and Kate Middleton prepare to move home with their family, the kids are reportedly about to experience a huge change.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving the family from Kensington Palace in London to a four-bedroom property in Windsor, called Adelaide Cottage.

William and Kate news

Although the move itself will take some getting used to for the couple’s three young children, they will also have a big change on the horizon.

Their Spanish Norland nanny Maria Borrallo apparently won’t live with them as she has at Kensington, reports The Telegraph. Instead, she will live elsewhere, but will still be kept on full-time.

Some of their other support staff will still be with them, including a chef and housekeeper.

The children’s nanny has been with the family since Prince George, now nine, was just eight months old. She also looks after his sister Princess Charlotte, seven, and their brother Louis, four.

Ms Borrallo has been seen with the children at official events wearing the famous Norland uniform, she even goes on holiday with them occasionally. She has her own apartment at Anmer Hall, the family’s country house in Norfolk on the Sandringham estate.

New beginnings for the Cambridges

The family will move in soon, reports claim.

Royal expert Natalie Oliveri discussed the move on Australia’s Today Show last week, saying the new house will give them more “privacy away from the cameras”.

This will allow them to be much closer to the Queen as they increase their royal duties.

The expert also said: “So this is going to be a very big change for the Cambridges.”

ED! has contacted reps for William and Kate for comment.

