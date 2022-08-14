Duchess Kate Middleton is known for having a healthy and active lifestyle.

From weight training and yoga to running, it’s no surprise that the mother of three has a toned physique.

But what about her diet?

According to HELLO!, the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, has a few unusual eating habits and has even passed one to her daughter.

The duchess shares sons Prince George, nine, and Prince Louis, four, and daughter Princess Charlotte, seven, with Prince William.

Duchess Kate has what some would call usual eating habits (Credit: Splash News)

Kate Middleton craved her local curry during pregnancy

During her pregnancy with Prince George, Kate reportedly craved spicy foods, like her local Upper Bucklebury restaurant’s vegetarian curry.

Although it’s not been confirmed to be true, there are also claims that she craved sliced pickles on toast.

Duchess Kate has passed down her love for olives to Charlotte

In addition, Kate is said to be a fan of snacking on olives.

During a visit to Great Ormond Street Hospital in 2018, she told a patient: “I used to eat lots and lots of olives when I was little as well.”

According to the Daily Mail, the duchess’s daughter Princess Charlotte is also a lover of olives.

Visiting students at Lavender Primary School in 2019, Kate said: “Charlotte loves olives.”

Princess Charlotte reportedly loves olives like her mother (Credit: Splash News)

She also revealed that Prince George and Princess Charlotte like to cook with her.

Chief executive of the the Ivy Learning Trust Matthew Kleiner-Mann told the Mail: “She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day.

Read more: Duchess Kate pens sweet letter to little girl who invited Prince George to her birthday

“One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in, and they make salads and stuff. Food is important to her and she understands the links between mental health and physical exercise.”

It’s really unusual. I’ve never seen it before.

During her tour in Canada, the Duchess also enjoyed a wild geoduck sashimi that was sliced and topped with a miso mustard sauce.

“There is a slightly firmer texture to this. It’s really unusual. I’ve never seen it before. It’s so fresh from the sea,” she said.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.