Huge boost for Harry and Meghan as reason behind soaring popularity revealed

In latest Harry and Meghan news, the royal couple have been issued a huge boost as the reason behind their apparent rising popularity has been revealed.

For nearly seven years, 38-year-old Harry and 41-year-old Meghan have got plenty of tongues wagging nationwide. And while Brits are slightly divided by the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, across the pond it’s a different story.

And it turns out there’s a particular reason as to why Harry and Meghan have seen a huge increase in their popularity stateside.

The couple’s popularity has increased in the US, according to reports (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan news

Clive Irving, author of The Last Queen, reckons their popularity is down to one key detail. In a new interview, he claimed it’s because of all the charitable work that the couple do.

Both of them are involved in issues that really matter.

“Harry and Meghan are far more popular in America because they are a very modern couple and they deal with modern issues,” he said.

Speaking to to the Express, Clive added: “Both of them are involved in issues that really matter but Harry in particular pays a lot of attention to the care of former military people that have suffered from various stresses.”

The author also went on to note how “Americans have come to see the monarchy much more like Harry and Meghan than Charles and Camilla”.

A royal author hailed Harry and Meghan as a ‘modern couple’ (SplashNews.com)

What does the data say?

What’s more, new data has found that Americans are rallying around the Sussexes in large numbers.

Harry and Meghan are far more popular in America because they are a very modern couple

1,500 US registered voters were surveyed by Newsweek last month, with 39% saying that they viewed Harry favourably. This makes an 18-point improvement on figures published back in February.

Meghan too, has seen a similar rise in her popularity. 33% of Americans said they viewed her favourably – compared to 39% who viewed her unfavourably.

Harry and Meghan charity work

Both Meghan and Harry are renowned for their charity work. The couple even made their show-stopping wedding day about charity – by choosing different organisations to give back to. Their non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation aims to use acts of compassion to “uplift and unite communities”, as their official website explains.

And, Meghan is set to receive the 2023 Woman Of Vision award tonight (May 16). She’s bagged the award because of “her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls”.

Harry made an appearance at his father’s coronation (Credit: BBC)

Harry and Meghan news

In other Harry and Meghan news, the actress recently joined her friend in a new campaign to support LA’s expectant and parenting foster youth. Meanwhile, Prince Harry recently returned to the UK for his father’s coronation.

The Duke of Sussex was seen at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6. Following the event, he returned to the United States. This was due to it being the same day as his son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. Meghan remained in the United States during the coronation celebrations.

