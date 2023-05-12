Meghan Markle’s ‘woke hang ups’ tipped to destroy marriage with Prince Harry

The ‘woke hang ups’ of Meghan Markle could destroy her marriage with Prince Harry, a journalist has claimed.

Diarist Chris Mullin also writes in his new book he believes Meghan is a “cuckoo” in the royal family. Furthermore, former MP Mr Mullin also ponders whether the Duke of Sussex may “come limping home”.

Writing in his memoir Didn’t You Use To Be Chris Mullin?, he suggests the marriage between Meghan and Harry could “ends in tears”.

Meghan and Harry are under scrutiny yet again (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meghan and Harry news

Entries in Mr Mullins’ diaries contain several references to the Sussexes as he touches upon ‘Megxit’ in 2020 and 2021. In January 2020 he muses on how Harry and Meghan “appear to regard themselves as victims”.

Mr Mullins expresses sympathy for any vulnerability Harry may experience due to the circumstances of his mother Princess Diana’s death. But he also predicted a future involving therapy and memoirs – and even “estrangement and loneliness” – if the Sussexes’ move doesn’t work out.

Mr Mullins wrote of the Duchess of Sussex: “My guess is that Meghan, bringing with her a Californian level of entitlement and all the hang-ups of a ‘woke’ American woman, is the cuckoo in the nest. The couple say they intend to seek financial independence while at the same time keeping one foot inside the royal family. We will see how that works out.”

Meghan has been accused of ‘ a Californian level of entitlement’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Parading their victimhood’

In another excerpt, also shared by The Independent, Mr Mullins indicated he feels Meghan is “the main mover”. He also referred to Harry being “very much second fiddle” in the March 2021, concerning the couple’s infamous telly chat with Oprah.

How long, I wonder, before the marriage ends in tears and Harry comes limping home?

Mr Mullins wrote: “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been parading their victimhood in a much-trailed interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan clearly the main mover, Harry very much second fiddle. She played all the cards: woman, race, mental health. How long, I wonder, before the marriage ends in tears and Harry comes limping home?”

‘We haven’t spoken since’

Meghan has also recently been under fire from former Made In Chelsea cast member Millie Mackintosh. She claimed on her podcast that the Duchess ‘snubbed’ her after the two became pals after meeting in Turkey.

Millie told her listeners she helped Meghan settle in when she moved to London. She said: “[Meghan] didn’t know anyone so I gave her the best places to get your nails done, basically my little black book. I gave her all my contacts.”

However, after Prince Harry started seeing Meghan, it seems Millie only heard back from her Suits actress friend once ever again. She said she was shocked to receive “a really abrupt message” that was “unlike any of our communications before”. Millie added: “I felt like she’d basically told me to [blank] off in that message. So I did. And we haven’t spoken since.”

