Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh blasts ‘abrupt’ Meghan Markle after giving her ‘all her contacts’

The latest Meghan Markle news has seen the royal blasted by her former friend, Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh.

The pair met at an event in Turkey and grew closer when Meghan moved to London, with Millie even giving Meghan “all her contacts” to help her settle in.

However, Millie now claims that Meghan has since “snubbed” her, with her messages becoming “abrupt” and then fading out altogether.

Meghan Markle news: Millie lashes out

Speaking on her podcast, Mumlemmas, Millie shared how she had started a friendship with Meghan.

“About eight years ago, I went to the opening of a hotel in Istanbul and I met Meghan Markle,” she told co-host Charlie Boud. “I was a fan, I watched Suits, and we met at the bar and we were both ordering a drink at the same time I started chatting. We got on really well, we got on like a house on fire, and just stayed in touch.”

Millie was excited when Meghan then moved to her hometown: “We went to lunch, she didn’t know London very well, she’d never been to Chelsea, so I took her to The Ivy on Kings Road.”

She claims she went out of her way to help Meghan settle in to her new home: “She didn’t know anyone so I gave her the best places to get your nails done, basically my little black book. I gave her all my contacts.” Millie said that in return, Meghan offered her advice her marriage breakdown.

When Meghan met Harry

However, she claimed things suddenly changed when a certain Prince Harry came on the scene.

When Millie heard the Harry/Meghan dating rumours, she apparently “messaged her and said: ‘Hey I hope you’re okay, thinking of you.'”

But she said she was shocked to receive “a really abrupt message” back from Meghan, “that was really unlike any of our communications before”. She claims that she hasn’t heard a word from Meghan since.

“I felt like she’d basically told me to [bleep] off in that message. So I did. And we haven’t spoken since.”

