Piers Morgan reignites feud with Alex Beresford as he launches foul-mouthed rant

Piers Morgan has reignited his feud with former GMB weatherman Alex Beresford.

The pair previously fell out over comments Piers made about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their legendary Oprah interview.

Piers ended up storming off the show after Alex challenged his reaction to the interview as they discussed it the morning after it aired. Later that day, Piers quit GMB altogether.

Now, it seems Piers has stirred the two-year-old feud back up in a new interview with Amol Rajan.

Piers stormed off set after his argument with Alex (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan reignites Alex Beresford feud

The BBC’s Amol Rajan recently led a discussion with Piers as part of his Amol Rajan Interviews… series. It has previously featured interviews with some high-profile figures such as Bill Gates and Greta Thunberg.

Amol’s conversation with Piers delved into some of his most infamous scandals, from the phone-hacking allegations, to his many sackings, to allegedly being punched by Jeremy Clarkson.

Inevitably, Piers departure from GMB, triggered by his outspoken comments about Harry and Meghan, also came into conversation. Piers had been particularly critical of Meghan’s accusations of racism within the royal family, something which did not go down well with Alex.

Alex could not stand Piers’ comments (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Amol, Piers let loose on Alex Beresford for “launching a personal derogatory attack” on him.

“I don’t mind a guest doing that but I do object to someone who had asked to come on the show, who was on the team, who then makes a very personal attack on me,” he said.

Piers continued: “And so at that moment I thought there are two things that are going to happen here. Either I’m going to lose my rag and do something I regret – or I’m going to go and walk off.”

He did of course “go and walk off” and did not return for almost 20 minutes.

Two years has clearly done nothing to soften Piers’ feelings towards Alex. He went so far as to tell Amol: “Just for the record, I think he was a treacherous little [bleep].”

Alex’s rep declined to comment.

Amol Rajan Interviews: Piers Morgan will air tonight at 7pm on BBC Two.

