The Radford family – Britain’s biggest family – have another baby on the way, it has been announced!

Mille Radford, 22, took to Instagram to share the news yesterday (Wednesday, May 10).

The Radford family set to welcome another baby

Britain’s biggest family, the Radford family, is set to welcome another baby.

22-year-old Millie Radford is pregnant with her third child – and she already knows its gender! She took to Instagram yesterday to share the exciting news.

In a post for her 110k followers to see, Millie revealed that she’s expecting a little girl. She uploaded a short video to announce the news. The video consists of two clips. The first clip is of her ultrasound. The second is of Millie’s boyfriend kicking a ball on the beach. The ball explodes into pink smoke, signalling that a little girl is on the way.

“One more to love and adore [baby emoji] baby No3 is [pink heart],” she captioned the post.

Speaking to The Sun, she revealed that she doesn’t want more than three kids. “I don’t want to drive a minibus to school each day. Three is my maximum.”

Millie Radford set to welcome another baby into the family

She also said that she has had a lot of practice changing nappies. “I have had a lot of practice. I started helping Mum with the babies when I was around eight years old — changing them, bathing them and feeding them. My older siblings did it for me, and it’s just how our family works.”

The 22 Kids and Counting star’s followers took to the comment section of her Instagram post to react to the exciting news.

“Awwww congratulations,” one follower commented. “Omg you keep your pregnancies so quiet then boom out the blue you’re having another one!!! Congratulations you and Harley, another princess to cherish,” another said.

“Awwww Millie I’m so happy for you, congratulations lovely,” a third gushed. “Aww that’s lovely your very lucky enjoy,” another wrote.

Mille hits out at mum

The 22-year-old’s baby news comes not long after she hit out at her mum, Sue Radford.

Back in April, Millie took to Instagram to call her mum out for having “favourites”. Millie’s scathing attack on her mum came after the mum-of-22 took some of her grandkids to Disneyland Florida.

Sue shared a video of some of the grandkids being surprised with a trip to Disney. Millie’s children weren’t involved. She wasn’t impressed.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Cute? You’ve made money from all your grandchildren. But choose your favourites. Said my piece.

“I recall my kids being in the whole 22 Kids and Counting – not a single sight viewing of the rest in there, bare one episode,” she then added.

