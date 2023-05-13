Meghan Markle ‘nurturing and warm and open’ as she joins friend in new campaign

Meghan Markle has joined her friend in a new campaign to support to support LA’s expectant and parenting foster youth.

The Duchess of Sussex’s friend Kelly McKee Zajfen took to social media to announce her campaign. Kelly is the founder of Alliance of Moms – a community of mothers who support pregnant and parenting teens in foster care.

Meghan Markle has joined her friend in a new campaign (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan Markle joins friend in new campaign

Taking to Instagram, Meghan’s friend shared a snap of the two with the caption: “As Mother’s Day approaches, I can’t help but think of my own #commUNITY of Motherhood. I instantly think of you Meg. How incredibly nurturing and warm and open you are. What an incredible friend and mother. I’m truly in awe of you and I am so grateful you are part of my #CommUNITYofmotherhood.

“You are always the first to say yes and support those you love. You are a fierce advocate for those who are in need. Thank you for joining this year’s campaign to support LA’s expectant and parenting foster youth, which helps provide critical services, education, resources and advocacy so they can build a better future for themselves and their families.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly McKee Zajfen (@_heartmom_)



She added: “Please join us in this year’s very special campaign and purchase your t-shirt to support in the link in bio. Don’t forget to tag @allianceofmoms so we can shout from the roof tops how amazing you all are for supporting this wonderful community of mothers.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been raising their children in the United States (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles’ coronation

Meghan’s husband Prince Harry recently returned to the United Kingdom for his father’s coronation.

The Duke of Sussex was seen at Westminster Abbey on Saturday May 6. Following the event, he returned to the United States due to it being the same day as his son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

Meghan remained in the United States during the coronation celebrations. Furthermore, ahead of the coronation, a statement from Buckingham palace read: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Meghan and Harry’s children now carry royal titles due to their grandfather becoming King. In addition, Camilla is also now known as Queen Camilla, instead of the Queen consort.

The Sussexes have been estranged from certain royal family members since stepping down from their senior positions.

Their Netflix documentary gave insight into the family challenges, as well as their love story. Furthermore, Prince Harry also released his autobiography, Spare, earlier this year.

Read More: Made In Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh blasts ‘abrupt’ Meghan Markle after giving her ‘all her contacts’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.