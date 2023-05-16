The reason behind Princess Kate wearing an eye-catching outfit at today’s (Tuesday, May 15) royal engagement has seemingly been revealed.

The Princess of Wales was in Bath today to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

Kate stunned in yellow today (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Princess Kate in Bath for royal engagement

Today saw the Princess of Wales travel to Bath for a royal engagement. The engagement in question was to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

The 41-year-old was in Bath to hear from young people who get mentoring and other inspirational help from athletes. The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust uses sports stars give coaching to help kids with the confidence they need in their education and daily lives.

The Princess of Wales got competitive with Kelly Holmes and gave encouragement to young girl on a visit to Bath. The royal was visiting the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, which supports young people facing adversity with coaching and mentoring. More videos: https://t.co/7COGrIVveE pic.twitter.com/ay2iCfqbD3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 16, 2023

Kate also met athlete and Loose Women star Dame Kelly Holmes herself at the royal engagement today.

The Princess of Wales certainly caught the eye thanks to a stunning, bright yellow blazer. The blazer was a Mya Yellow Tailored Jacket and is reportedly worth £359. Kate paired the blazer with some white trousers from Alexander McQueen. The trousers in question – Cropped Grain De Poudre Wool Slim-Leg Pants – reportedly cost £575. She wore some white trainers too.

Yellow is the color of the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and probably the reason she is wearing that color today!

Kate’s yellow and white outfit was worn for a reason – because these are the colours associated with The Dame Kelly Holmes Trust.

Kate met Dame Kelly Holmes (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Fans gush over Princess Kate outfit

It’s safe to say that royal fans were loving Kate’s outfit during today’s engagement. Many took to Twitter to gush over it.

“You make even casual sporty dressing classy,” one tweeted Kate. “The #PrincessofWales understands that the colour she wears carries meaning and uses the interest the world has in her clothes to highlight causes that are meaningful to her,” another said.

“Princess Catherine never miss a detail! Yellow is the color of the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and probably the reason she is wearing that color today!” a third gushed.

“Kate Middleton is stunning,” another said. “Thank you your Royal Highness for all that you do mental health is so important thank you for spreading awareness,” another wrote.

The Waleses have been dealt a huge blow (Credit: CoverImages.com)

William and Kate dealt huge blow

In other news, William and Kate have been dealt a huge blow thanks to Prince Andrew, it has been revealed. It has recently been reported that King Charles is attempting to evict Prince Andrew from the Royal Lodge. However, according to reports, Andrew is refusing to leave.

Andrew intends to stick by the terms of the lease he signed 20 years ago, according to the Telegraph. The lease reportedly has 55 more years to run.

“He has a 75-year lease and has no plans to move house,” a source has claimed. This isn’t good news for the Waleses, who reportedly want to move in to the Royal Lodge. They are allegedly living “cheek to jowl” in Adelaide Cottage, their home at the moment. The four-bedroom home doesn’t have enough room for their nanny. However, Royal Lodge has seven bedrooms.

However, it doesn’t look like they’ll be moving in anytime soon if Andrew has anything to do with it.

Read more: Prince William delights fans with big announcement after King’s coronation: ‘No one guessed!’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.