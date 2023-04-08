Linda Robson
News

Loose Women star Linda Robson enjoys solo holiday amid marriage crisis rumours

Linda is flying solo!

By Kimberley Bond

Loose Women favourite Linda Robson swapped the drizzly British weather for sun and sangria, after she took a solo trip to Mallorca.

The 65-year-old revealed the details of her getaway with the rest of the loose ladies and confirmed her husband, Mark Dunford, was not with her.

Linda Robson takes solo break

Speaking on the programme, Linda revealed she was meant to travel with her eldest daughter, Lauren, and her grandchildren.

However, a last minute change of plan saw Linda book a flight on her own.

Linda Robson
Linda enjoyed her holiday away alone (Credit: ITV)

“It was lovely. Really lovely,” she detailed. “The only one I missed was the dog, who had to stay at home.”

She added that she enjoyed waking up late and going for dinner whenever she fancied.

The news comes after it was reported her 33 year marriage had hit the rocks.

Linda has been with Mark, 62, since 1990.

The pair were thought to have hit a rough patch over Christmas, and had told friends about their struggles.

Linda Robson and husband Mark Dunford
Linda and Mark have privately fought through some marriage problems (Credit: Splash News)

“Linda has been quite open behind the scenes about problems in her marriage,” an insider told The Sun.

“They hit a bit of a rough patch before Christmas but they’ve managed to work through it. Linda turned to her family and close friends who supported her.”

When did Linda join Loose Women?

Birds of a Feather star Linda has been a regular on Loose Women since 2003.

In a recent episode, the other panellists went out to celebrate the star for her 65th birthday.

Linda Robson in ice bath
Linda got treated to an ice bath (Credit: ITV)

As a treat, Linda got into an ice bath with the hunky Jake Quickenden.

But the shock of the cold water saw Linda announce she’d ‘wet herself’ as she got in.

One viewer at home wrote on Twitter: “Of all the things I expected to see today, Jake Quickenden having an ice bath with Linda Robson in a blow up pool live on air was at the bottom of the list.”

Linda Robson & Jake Quickenden Share An Intimate Ice Bath! | Loose Women

