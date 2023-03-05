Linda Robson looks serious as she talks on Loose Women
Linda Robson ‘supported by friends’ as she and husband reportedly ‘hit rough patch’

She's facing a "rough patch" with her husband

By Entertainment Daily

TV star Linda Robson has reportedly told her friends she’s been hit by marriage crisis with her husband.

The Birds of a Feather actress has been with her husband for almost 33 years. But they are now said to be facing a ‘rough patch’.

Linda, 64, married husband Mark Dunford, 69 in 1990.

The pair share two children, Louis, 31 and Roberta, 27. Linda also has another daughter, Lauren, 39, from her previous relationship.

Linda and Mark are currently living together in London.

However it seems there may be trouble in paradise, as Linda has reportedly been telling her friends about some marital problems.

Linda Robson marriage crisis

A source told The Sun: “Linda has been quite open behind the scenes about problems in her marriage. They hit a bit of a rough patch before Christmas but they’ve managed to work through it.”

The actress is said to have turned to her family and friends in the face of her marriage crisis, who have “supported her through it all.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted reps for comment on this story.

Linda Robson smiles on the red carpet
Linda has allegedly been open about the problems (Credit: Cover Images)

Linda Robson on Loose Women

The reports follow Linda’s comments about cheating on Loose Women last week (March 1).

Linda joined her fellow Loose Women panellists in a discussion about Emmerdale actress Amy Nuttall, growing suspicious of husband Andrew Buchan before he left her for Better co-star Leila Farzad.

Linda Robson hit by marraige crisis
Linda Robson revealed she has been cheated on (Credit: YouTube)

During this conversation, Linda candidly revealed that she herself has been cheated on.

“It’s happened to me twice,” she confessed on Loose Woman, where she has been a show regular since 2012.

“Two partners have cheated on me, and both times I’ve known something was wrong in the relationship and I’ve confronted them and they’ve always denied it.”

She continued, “Until eventually one of their friends or one of your friends says, ‘Do you know that this has been happening behind your back?’.”

The TV star has previously spoken about how Tony Tyler, her first long-term partner of 11 years and father of her eldest child, cheated on her. Although the couple split, she maintains that he has always been a good father to her daughter.

Read More: Linda Robson ‘silenced’ by Loose Women co-star amid hilarious bath confession

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

YouTube video player

