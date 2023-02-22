Linda Robson was jokingly ‘silenced’ by her Loose Women co-star after the panel had a chat about their bath confessions.

Speaking on today’s show (February 22), the ladies discussed EastEnders’ actress Natalie Cassidy admitting on Instagram that she didn’t shower for three days.

Linda Robson ‘silenced’ by Loose Women co-star

Jane Moore said: “Three days? That’s not a big deal, is it Linda?!”

Linda then replied: “That’s really bad! I just feel sorry for the rest of the cast on EastEnders!”

She added: “No, I couldn’t wait that long. I have to have a bath or shower every day, at least one bath a day, sometimes two baths a day when I’m not working.”

“You have a bit of a thing about cleanliness”, Jane said, to which Linda replied: “I have, I like everything to be clean.”

However, it appears Jane was a little fearful of what was to come next…

Linda continued: “I always say you’ve got to wash the three Fs – face, fingers and…”

While Jane quickly covered Linda’s mouth for fear she was about to turn the air blue with a rude word, Linda then said: “Foo-foo!”

“She makes me very nervous when she does that!” Jane laughed.

Natalie Cassidy bath confession

Taking to her Instagram to share the video about her bath confession, Natalie Cassidy admitted: “You know I’ve always said I’ll be honest on here, so here goes.

“I just realised, when drying my hair, that the last time I had a shower and washed my hair was Saturday.

“I’m the worst mum for saying: ‘You’ve gotta have a shower Eliza, don’t be soapy, get upstairs. You’ve got to have a shower everyday, it’s really important.’

“But Saturday to Tuesday? Now, hear me out. Saturday, I had my hair coloured and then I got in the shower, that was about four o’clock.”

The actress added: “Sunday, I had a house full, very busy. Yesterday, I was really, really ill. And then this morning, got up, had the kids.

“Done stuff in the house and had a shower. How bad is that though? When you’re not well you don’t fancy it do ya?”

