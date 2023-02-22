Loose Women today (Wednesday, February 22) saw viewers issue a plea to ITV to axe the show once and for all.

One person even claimed they’d reported the show to Ofcom following a debate on the programme about funerals.

The Loose Women spoke about funerals (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Loose Women today?

Today’s edition of Loose Women – fronted by Jane Moore – saw Sophie Morgan, Linda Robson, and Gloria Hunniford.

Together, the panelists discussed a rather dreary subject – funerals.

In the final segment of the show, the Loose Women discussed whether it’s ok to talk to your family about your inheritance.

They also discussed whether your inheritance should be split equally.

Additionally, they discussed a new “funeral” gaining “popularity” – “direct cremation”.

The “funeral” will consist of no service and will allow mourners to scatter the ashes of loved ones the way they want.

It’s apparently a cheaper alternative to a full-blown funeral service.

“What a sad way to leave the life you’ve led – don’t you think?” Gloria said.

“I mean, I want the flowers, I want the service, I want all my friends and family to be there,” she continued.

The debate didn’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women fans complain after debate today

It seems as though this debate was the straw that broke the camel’s back for some viewers today.

Some took to Twitter to call for the show to be axed, with one viewer even claiming that they’d reported the programme to Ofcom!

“Miserable talk or WHAT??? @loosewomen #loosewomen #itv REPORTED TO OFCOM,” one viewer fumed.

“This dreadful Show needs to stop airing on our Television screens it’s passed the expiration date,” another wrote.

“It’s definitely had it’s day,” a third commented.

“Why do these old [bleeps] think it’s acceptable to sit there, day after day, and judge other folks’ personal business? #LooseWomen has had its day,” another ranted.

“SURELY its time for ITV to drop #LooseWomen after nearly 25 years,” another wrote.

One account even started a poll asking followers whether it’s time to “pull the plug” on Loose Women!

However, others enjoyed the show as one said: “Loved the line-up today… Was a breath of fresh air just to smile at the discussions rather than get ‘slightly irritated’.”

Viewers slammed Gloria (Credit: ITV)

Gloria Hunniford slammed by viewers

Gloria’s funeral wishes got her into some trouble with some viewers today too.

The star revealed that she wants a lavish funeral. However, this didn’t go down well with some viewers.

“Gloria Hunniford comes across as so arrogant and out of touch with how the world works – like she looks down at most people. Just can’t warm to her at all!” one viewer tweeted.

Privileged Gloria has no idea how life is for others.

“That’s great for you Gloria because you can afford a lavish funeral. A lot of people can’t,” another fumed.

“Privileged Gloria has no idea how life is for others,” a third wrote.

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

