Nicola Bulley latest: Janet Street-Porter slams ‘distasteful’ social media users’ behaviour in case

Unimpressed with those spreading rumours and baseless speculation

In latest Nicola Bulley news, Loose Women panellist Janet Street-Porter has slammed ‘distasteful’ social media users’ behaviour concerning the case.

Nicola, 45, disappeared from St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire on January 27. In the weeks that have followed, her case has received constant coverage and has been subject to intense social media speculation.

Yesterday (Sunday February 19) a body was recovered from the river, a mile from where Nicola is believed to have last been seen. Formal identification has not yet taken place.

On Loose Women today the panellists discussed the latest update – and made mention of how social media users have affected the investigation.

Loose Women panelists discuss Nicola Bulley latest today
Loose Women panellists discussed the Nicola Bulley case once again on the show today (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Loose Women today: Nicola Bulley latest

Coleen Nolan responded to a point from host Ruth Langsford about the agony Nicola’s family are going through by mentioning she believes people may ponder how they would feel in such a terrible position.

“Part of me thinks I would be happy to know, because you’d know. But then it takes away all hope,” Coleen said.

She continued: “It is a catch-22. Nothing is going to take away that pain right now.

We’ve got to respect the family, her poor partner and two kids.

“And I think what we have to be aware of, before everything goes crazy again on social media, is we’ve got to respect the family, her poor partner and two kids.”

Ruth Langsford looks moved on Loose Women today
Ruth Langsford was moved as she spoke (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Janet on Loose Women

A moved Ruth then spoke about social media herself as she turned to Janet. Ruth reflected on how it seemed to her some people had treated the case as a form of entertainment.

“It has become a circus, hasn’t it?” Janet responded.

She went on: “Even at the weekend people were digging in the woods. Amateur detectives were digging in the woods near the spot she went missing. And filming themselves and posting it on social media.

“I’ve written about it. I find the whole thing utterly distasteful and distressing.”

Janet Street-Porter is unimpressed on Loose Women
Janet Street-Porter is unimpressed with ‘amateur detectives’ (Credit: Loose Women YouTube)

Nicola Bulley case

Earlier this month, Janet blasted those interfering with the investigation in an article for MailOnline.

She wrote at the time: “The neighbourhood has been besieged by amateur detectives, podcasters, influencers and dozens of complete idiots – all keen to ‘help’ an overworked police force do their job. Many of these time-wasters have got pet theories about what could have happened to Nicola. The most insensitive post random thoughts on social media and TikTok, causing even more distress to her loved ones.”

Janet also suggested interest in the case is “fanned by rumours and lies on the internet”.

“The British seem to have turned into a nation of amateur detectives, and it’s not a pretty sight,” she went on.

“Millions of us think we could do a better job at solving any crime than the police and it’s because we spend hours every night watching bumbling coppers and lazy detectives take six hour-long episodes to solve the mystery of another dead body at the local bus stop.”

Loose Women airs on ITV, weekdays, at 12.30pm.

