Nicola Bulley: Peter Faulding interview on GMB branded ‘absolutely disgusting’ by viewers

Nicola has been missing since January 27

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Peter Faulding, who was involved in the Nicola Bulley investigation, was interviewed on GMB today (Monday, February 20).

The interview comes the day after a body was found in the river, a mile from where Nicola went missing.

Peter’s interview with the show didn’t go down well, with some viewers branding it “absolutely disgusting”.

Nicola Bulley smiling
A body has been found a mile from where Nicola was last seen (Credit: BBC)

Latest update on missing mum-of-two

Yesterday, police revealed that a body has been found – a mile from where Nicola went missing on January 27.

However, the identification process is still ongoing. Despite this, they have informed Nicola’s family of the latest development.

“Nicola’s family have been informed of developments and our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times,” they said.

“We ask that their privacy is respected.”

Paul Ansell, Nicola’s partner, then released a brief statement to Sky News.

“No words right now, just agony,” he told the broadcaster. “We’re all together, we have to be strong.”

Peter Faulding speaking about Nicola Bulley on GMB today
Peter was interviewed on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Peter Faulding talks about Nicola Bulley update

This morning’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Peter make an appearance on the show.

Speaking to Ranvir Singh and Ed Balls, Peter defended himself as he claimed that he has become the “fall guy”.

“There was no evidence Nicola went into the river at the bench. I believed she walked off somewhere and went into the river in some other way,” he said.

There’s always a fall guy and I have taken the fall for this.

“There’s been much speculation around this – and this isn’t about the blame. There’s always a fall guy and I have taken the fall for this, but I hand on heart, went to visit the family to help the family,” he then added.

Peter also then slammed the police for not informing him that Nicola was “high risk”.

Ed Balls and Ranvir Singh speaking to Peter Faulding on GMB today
Viewers were furious with the interview (Credit: ITV)

Peter Faulding interview about Nicola Bulley slammed

He then continued, saying: “That information should have been given to me, it would have changed our search strategy.”

He then continued, saying: “I think there were egos playing out here, we weren’t wanted because we were an outside team. People didn’t want us coming on board with the equipment, the resource and the expertise.”

However, if Peter was expecting viewers to sympathise with him, he was mistaken. Viewers were furious.

“This is absolutely disgusting, Peter Faulding is just finger-pointing and blaming others. He should not be on TV giving this interview at all. How would knowing private information change the way you search a river and the surrounding area??” one viewer fumed.

“He’s back peddling on what he said mighty quickly. The irony of him saying the police have big egos when he’s the one with a big ego who clearly loves the media attention because he hasn’t shut up,” another then viewer wrote.

Jeez, this diver on @gmb is a [bleep], he [bleeped] up and it’s everyone else’s fault but his own,” a third then said.

“Own your mistake,” they then added.

Additionally, another then wrote: “This is uncomfortable. Why has there been so much media coverage of this and why are they still continuing and trying to put blame on people.”

Read more: Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: Police accused of ‘weaponising the menopause’ in Jeremy Vine debate

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Diving Expert Explains Why He Didn't Find Nicola's Body In The River | Good Morning Britain

