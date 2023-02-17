Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley case have been accused of “weaponising the menopause”.

The comments were made on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine show earlier today (February 17).

It comes after police revealed Nicola was struggling with alcohol issues as a result of peri menopause symptoms.

Nicola Bulley went missing on January 27 (Credit: BBC News)

Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: Alcohol issues as a result of the menopause

Following a press conference led by Lancashire Police Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson, the police released another statement about Nicola.

It read: “Nicola had in the past suffered with some significant issues with alcohol.

“[These] were brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause and that these struggles had resurfaced over recent months.”

Her family then added: “Due to the peri menopause Nikki suffered with significant side effects such as brain fog, restless sleep and was taking HRT to help but this was giving her intense headaches.

“[The headaches] caused Nikki to stop taking the HRT thinking that may have helped her but only ended up causing this crisis.”

They also pleaded with the public to end the “appalling” accusations about her private life.

“I think the police have completely dropped the ball here.”@ADEpstein1 thinks that those involved in the Nicola Bulley case have “weaponised the menopause” by “parading” her personal facts. She agrees with @JoshDTapper that it will “compromise our confidence in the police.” pic.twitter.com/LEzd7RMSIM — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) February 17, 2023

‘Weaponising the menopause’

The subject was up for discussion on Jeremy Vine earlier today.

Journalist Angela Epstein told the host the police have “completely dropped the ball here”.

She said: “I think the police have completely dropped the ball here.

It weaponises the menopause. There is too much of this.

“If there is information that is relevant to locating a missing person tell us if you need to tell us or keep it back if it’s going to hamper your investigation.”

She then added: “I also feel, speaking as a woman and I apologise if that’s terrible old-fashioned, but it weaponises the menopause and there is too much of this.

“[Her family] have said Nicola would be appalled to know this has been paraded in front of everybody, that the menopause has somehow been a critical part of her movements.

“There are women every day who are dealing with all sorts of issues chemically because they are women.

“How would a woman feel about reporting a missing loved one if they knew the fact she had a difficult pregnancy or had terrible period pains or went through the menopause was somehow going to be paraded in front of everybody?”

Nicola’s partner Paul also released a family statement about her struggles (Credit: Sky News)

‘God willing she’s found’

Host Jeremy then looked to the future and a potential return to work for Nicola if, “God willing”, she is found.

“She’s a working mum, she’s got a workplace. They may not know about any of that,” he said of her struggles.

“If she goes back, God willing she’s found and goes back to work, everything has changed.”

Angela agreed.

She added: “What’s happened is we’re supposed to, with a missing persons situation, aid that.

“So whether she was having terrifying hot flushes, brain fog, all the things we know for some women can be terrible symptoms of the menopause, how do we know that was even relevant?”

