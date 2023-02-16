A police statement sharing new Nicola Bulley details was released last night (February 15), with Fern Britton among the stars to hit out at the “appalling” treatment of the missing mum of two.

In a shock move after the press conference, detectives revealed Nicola had “significant issues” with alcohol – brought on by her ongoing struggles with the menopause.

However, TV legend Fern has admitted she’s been left “appalled” and “uncomfortable” by the police’s decision to make Nicola’s struggles public knowledge.

Nicola has been missing since January 27 (Credit: YouTube)

Nicola Bulley police statement reveals alcohol struggles

On 27 January, Nicola dropped off her daughters, aged six and nine, at school. She then headed on her usual walk when she disappeared.

Her phone, which was still connected to a call for her job as a mortgage advisor, was found on a bench overlooking the river along with her dog.

But despite an extensive search of the river and surrounding countryside by Lancashire Police, no trace of her has been found.

And now police have given further insight into Nicola – claiming she had suffered with alcohol issues spurred on by her struggles with the menopause.

Fern took to Twitter to share her thoughts (Credit: Channel 5)

Fern hits out at latest Nicole Bulley news

Following the update, many people were left furious.

Plenty were questioning whether the information was relevant more than two weeks after she vanished – including Fern.

Taking to her Twitter account, Fern did not hold back.

The undertone is that she may be ‘a bit unstable’ or perhaps even ‘not in her right mind’.

“I am uncomfortable with the latest news suggesting that Nicola Bulley has an issue with alcohol and menopause.

“The undertone is that she may be ‘a bit unstable’ or perhaps even ‘not in her right mind’,” Fern alleged.

“Too easy to write a woman off like this. What lies behind it?” she asked.

Plenty of Fern’s followers agreed, with one penning: “Totally agree!”

Another added: “I feel so sorry for her family.”

“There was no need for them to go into such detail” replied a third follower.

Fern Britton ‘appalled’ by treatment

Later on, it seemed the revelation was still playing on Fern’s mind. She once more chimed in when replying to a fan.

A social media user replied to Fern’s original tweet.

They said: “What it’s resulted in which I find deplorable is newspapers using photos of her holding large glasses of wine.

“As if that is helpful to her family or the investigation in any way.”

The former This Morning star saw the tweet and agreed with the follower, writing: “Appalling.”

