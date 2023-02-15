After a press conference on the disappearance of Nicola Bulley earlier today (February 15), the police have been blasted by furious Brits.

Nicola disappeared on January 27 and the police have found themselves under fire from some quarters as the search for her continues.

Earlier today, two senior police officers involved in the case held a press conference.

However, those watching at home took issue with the language used during the press conference, with many branding the police “defensive”.

Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: Police hold press conference

Lancashire Police Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson led the press conference.

He was joined by Rebecca Smith, Lancashire Police detective superintendent – senior investigating officer (SIO) on the case.

The officers outlined all that was being done in the hunt for Nicola, pointing out areas they had searched and just how many lines of enquiry they are following.

I’m aware there is criticism of our police investigation.

They assured Brits that extensive land searches had been carried out. They also stated that a search of the River Wyre is ongoing.

Lawson said: “I’m aware there is commentary, speculation and indeed criticism of our police investigation.

“Therefore, we will take you through some detail, more than would normally be the case, of what exactly we have done over the past 19 days and continue to do.”

Lawson said police officers have visited more than 300 premises. He added they’ve spoken to almost 300 people, and received around 1,500 pieces of information.

He added that the search has used specialist services on the river and on land as well as police drones, horses, dogs and a police helicopter.

The senior investigating officer on the case, Rebecca Smith, came under fire from those watching at home (Credit: Sky News)

‘Not what the public expects’

However, those watching the televised update at home slammed the press conference as giving no real update on Nicola’s disappearance.

And, more than that, blasted the “defensive” press conference as a PR exercise to “tell the public off”.

One said: “This is just Lancashire Police telling the public off and being very defensive. Not a good look to be honest.”

Another commented: “She is not filling me with confidence, mainly a defensive, aggressive tone.”

A third said: “We understand you may be investigating but a very defensive and angry SIO is not what the public expect.”

Another added: “I don’t think this defensive behaviour has benefitted the Lancs Police or the investigation one iota, pointless press conference.”

“I have never heard such a defensive police conference as this one for the #NicolaBulley disappearance,” said another.

Disappearance of Nicola Bulley: ‘They’re just coming across as defensive’

“I find the officers in the #NicolaBulley case are very defensive because they’ve been criticised,” another commented.

“If this has solely been a PR exercise for the police then they’ve been ill advised and it’s not worked. They’re just coming across as defensive,” another added.

“This press conference is very odd. Police are sounding incredibly defensive about their investigation and the actions they’ve taken,” another added.

