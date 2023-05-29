ITV has reportedly approached Stephen Mulhern to present This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby.

This Morning has been in the midst of controversy after the stepping down of former presenter Phillip Schofield. Furthermore, Philip recently admitted to previously having an affair with a younger male colleague.

While many have called for the daytime show to be axed, the show aired as normal on Monday (May 29). It’s also been said that Holly will remain on the series as a presenter when she returns after half-term. However, she’ll need a new partner to host the show with…

Stephen Mulhern ‘approached by ITV to present This Morning’

A source alleged to Mirror: “Holly wants to stay at This Morning as long as she can, and hopes to ride out the scandal.”

But she’ll need a co-host – and it’s been claimed there are several names in the frame, including the In For A Penny star. “Other stars like Stephen Mulhern are being approached to fill in for Phil when she returns. Some are reluctant to go in and face angry viewers. Holly is determined to stay put – the only reason she would leave now is if This Morning is axed. She has absolutely no plans to leave.”

This Morning’s reputation in tatters

Other sources speculated that This Morning will try to restore its reputation over the next weeks. One source claimed: “The next few weeks will be a desperate bid to save the show – and the jobs of the execs. Fingers are being pointed at the top brass, even though he admitted he lied to all of them. The show’s wholesome image is clearly tarnished, but bullish ITV execs are not going to just throw the baby out with the bath water. They are determined to prove that the brand is stronger than any single presenter.”

