Holly Willoughby and Amanda Holden
News

Amanda Holden breaks her silence as ‘shock details’ of Holly Willoughby feud ’emerge’

She didn't hold back!

By Gabrielle Cracknell

Amanda Holden has broken her silence on a reported ‘feud’ with Holly Willoughby.

This week, reports appeared to spill the tea on an alleged “toxic feud” between ITV colleagues Amanda and Holly. It was claimed that the pair have a “well known” rivalry that has been “brought to the fore” by the recent Phillip Schofield drama.

Amanda Holden speaking on This Morning
Amanda imitated Holly on Instagram earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

The news comes after Amanda appeared to mock Holly’s This Morning speech on Instagram earlier this week. Now, Amanda herself has shed some light on the matter in a revealing statement on social media.

Amanda and Holly ‘feud’

Amanda took to Instagram early this morning (June 8) to speak out on an article she had “woken up to”. The story in question claimed to share details of a ‘feud’ between Amanda and Holly.

“It’s well known in TV circles that Holly and Amanda have never been close,” a source was quoted as reportedly saying. “They’ve been pitted against each other for certain big jobs, so there’s a competitive element which doesn’t lend itself to a friendship.”

However, just hours after the report was published, Amanda got straight on social media to break her silence on the reports. And true to her “no Holden back” username, she didn’t hold back!

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Are Amanda Holden and Holly Willoughby feuding? (Credit: ITV)

Amanda breaks silence on Holly Willoughby ‘feud’

“The story about Holly and I is completely made up, full of contradictions and just utter rubbish,” Amanda was quick to put the record straight in a paragraph shared to her Instagram.

She said that she had put the post up “for a few hours to try and add perspective and truth”. The TV star then challenged the media’s treatment of women.

“Sadly strong and intelligent women have for far too long been pitted against on another when we should all be celebrated in our own right,” she said.

“It’s so different to how men are written about,” she mused. “Women are still expected to say nothing, suffer silently and just get on with it.”

Read more: Former Loose Women star Carol McGiffin slams ‘ruthless’ and ‘cut-throat’ ITV Phil and Holly backlash

YouTube video player

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Amanda Holden Holly Willoughby This Morning

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield frown on This Morning
Holly Willoughby hit with fresh accusation over Schofield scandal: ‘Of course she knows. Everybody knows’
Amanda Holden / Holly Willoughby / Anne Widdecombe
All the stars who have wasted no time in mocking Holly Willoughby’s This Morning statement
Amanda Holden with sunglasses on, Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Amanda Holden ‘makes dig at Holly Willoughby as she mocks star’s statement’ about Phillip Schofield
Rebecca Ferguson frowns on the Jeremy Vine show
X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson defies NDAs to speak out against ITV: ‘Reduced to tears by bullying’
Jane McDonald’s huge career decision after ex-husband ‘left her with nothing’
BGT dance act with Kerri-Anne Donaldson
BGT star Kerri-Anne Donaldson dies as Strictly pro Neil Jones pays heartbreaking tribute