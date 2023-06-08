Amanda Holden breaks her silence as ‘shock details’ of Holly Willoughby feud ’emerge’

Amanda Holden has broken her silence on a reported ‘feud’ with Holly Willoughby.

This week, reports appeared to spill the tea on an alleged “toxic feud” between ITV colleagues Amanda and Holly. It was claimed that the pair have a “well known” rivalry that has been “brought to the fore” by the recent Phillip Schofield drama.

The news comes after Amanda appeared to mock Holly’s This Morning speech on Instagram earlier this week. Now, Amanda herself has shed some light on the matter in a revealing statement on social media.

Amanda and Holly ‘feud’

Amanda took to Instagram early this morning (June 8) to speak out on an article she had “woken up to”. The story in question claimed to share details of a ‘feud’ between Amanda and Holly.

“It’s well known in TV circles that Holly and Amanda have never been close,” a source was quoted as reportedly saying. “They’ve been pitted against each other for certain big jobs, so there’s a competitive element which doesn’t lend itself to a friendship.”

However, just hours after the report was published, Amanda got straight on social media to break her silence on the reports. And true to her “no Holden back” username, she didn’t hold back!

Amanda breaks silence on Holly Willoughby ‘feud’

“The story about Holly and I is completely made up, full of contradictions and just utter rubbish,” Amanda was quick to put the record straight in a paragraph shared to her Instagram.

She said that she had put the post up “for a few hours to try and add perspective and truth”. The TV star then challenged the media’s treatment of women.

“Sadly strong and intelligent women have for far too long been pitted against on another when we should all be celebrated in our own right,” she said.

“It’s so different to how men are written about,” she mused. “Women are still expected to say nothing, suffer silently and just get on with it.”

