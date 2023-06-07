This Morning fans call for Holly’s co-host today to become permanent: ‘Best thing to have happened in a long time’

On This Morning today, viewers were all left saying the same thing when Holly Willoughby’s new co-host was revealed.

The hit ITV show has faced quite a shake-up these past few weeks following former host Phillip Schofield’s affair confession. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were on hand to front the show last week – they usually present on just a Friday. And for two episodes this week, Holly was joined by Bristol babe Josie Gibson.

But for Wednesday’s episode (June 7) the show was looking rather different – and it appears viewers are totally for it.

Holly was joined by Craig on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

42-year-old telly favourite Holly returned to the ITV studios on Monday (June 5) after two weeks on holiday. It was also her first time back since Philip resigned from ITV.

During her first day back, all eyes were on Holly as she addressed her former pal’s scandal for the first time.

“Firstly, are you doing ok? I hope so,” she begun her statement. “Feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil. And I imagine you’ve been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken. Troubled. Let down. Worried for the well-being of people on all sides of what’s been going on. And full of questions.”

“You, me, and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt as though they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process,” she then said.

Her statement divided viewers, with many accusing her of throwing Phil “under the bus.” Nonetheless, like the professional she is, Holly cracked on with the show – with Josie Gibson taking the reins alongside Holly on Monday as well as Tuesday.

But on Wednesday bosses had switched things up and drafted in Irish hunk Craig Doyle.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Holly and Craig (Credit: ITV)

Craig steps in and fronts This Morning with Holly

It’s not Craig’s first time fronting the hit daytime show though. A few weeks ago he joined Alison on the sofa as well as Josie.

And it seems Craig’s stint on the show went down a treat with viewers on Wednesday. Rushing to Twitter, plenty called on bosses to make Craig the permanent co-host.

Would not complain if he were to be permanent.

One viewer gushed: “Craig Doyle is the best thing to have happened to This Morning in a very long time.” Someone else replied to that tweet and wrote: “Proper agree, just feels so right, natural Craig and his reactions, not forced, and such an all round good likeable presenter. You know what you’re getting.”

This Morning viewers gush over Craig and Holly

A third chimed in and proclaimed: “There’s such a warmth and calmness about Craig Doyle, Holly seems more relaxed with him too. Would not complain if he were to be permanent.”

Echoing their thoughts, another viewer said: “Holly & Craig are just perfect together! He should definitely be given the job.” As a fifth penned: “Holly was always more relaxed hosting with someone other than Phil. Agree Craig is the obvious choice.”

A sixth agreed: “Can we have Craig Doyle permanently as Phil’s replacement? He and Holly just work so well together.”

We couldn’t agree more!

