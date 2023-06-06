Amanda Holden has appeared to take a swipe at Holly Willoughby following her statement about Phillip Schofield this week.

On Monday (June 5), Holly returned to This Morning after her half-term break. At the start of the show, she addressed the scandal surrounding her former co-star Phillip Schofield. Last week, Phil admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger colleague on the show and said he lied to everyone around him about the affair.

Following his confession, he quit ITV completely and was dropped by his agent. On Monday, Holly spoke to viewers in a live address.

Holly made a statement about the Phillip Schofield statement on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby speech on This Morning

She said: “Firstly, are you doing ok? I hope so. Feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil. And I imagine you’ve been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken. Troubled. Let down. Worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on. And full of questions.”

Hello. It is Tuesday. Are you okay?

Holly added: “You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt as though they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.”

Amanda appeared to take a swipe at Holly (Credit: Instagram Stories)

She also thanked fans for their “kind messages”. She concluded: “I hope as we start this new chapter, and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, that we can find strength in each other.”

Amanda appeared to mock Holly’s statement when she returned to host her Heart Radio show on Tuesday (June 6). Taking to her Instagram from the Heart studios, Amanda said to her fans: “Hello. It is Tuesday. Are you okay?”

She continued: “Today I am wearing this gorgeous white jumpsuit. It is from Me and Em. It’s been in my wardrobe for absolutely ages.”

Phillip recently admitted to having an affair with a younger This Morning colleague (Credit: BBC)

Some people picked up on Amanda seemingly poking fun at Holly by asking her fans “are you okay”. One person tweeted: “Nice one!” followed by a laughing face emoji.

It comes after Holly received a mixed reaction following her statement on Phil. She returned to host the daytime show with Josie Gibson. Many people praised Holly, as one wrote on Twitter: “Well done Holly, I’m proud of you and welcome back! I’ve missed your beautiful empathetic manner.”

However, someone else said: “That statement at the start of #ThisMorning was important but it didn’t really land with any sense of sincerity or emotion.”

