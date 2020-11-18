Stand Up and Deliver on C4: Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn joins cast

Katie McGlynn has confirmed she is taking part in the first ever Stand Up and Deliver on Channel 4.

The former Coronation Street star will join four other famous faces on the celebrity line-up.

Here’s everything you need to know about Katie McGlynn and her new challenge for Stand Up to Cancer.

Katie McGlynn will attempt stand-up comedy in the hope of raising funds for cancer (Credit: Splash)

What is Stand Up and Deliver on C4?

Five celebrities will be thrust into the often unforgiving world of stand-up comedy.

The two-parter will pair one celebrity with an established comedian, who will attempt to train them and prepare then for stand-up comedy.

The professionals have years to perfect their art whilst these celebrities have just weeks. Yikes!

The special stand-up performance will see one celeb become the Stand Up and Deliver Champion.

Stand Up and Deliver will air on C4 as part of Stand Up To Cancer 2021.

Becky Cadman, Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment at C4 said: “This joyous series is both a masterclass in comedy, and a dramatic test of character.

“A Reverend, an actress, a politician, a reality star, and a musical legend already sounds like the start of a joke and watching them learn the craft of stand-up from five of the best in the business is brilliantly entertaining.”

Who is taking part in Stand Up and Deliver?

Katie McGlynn is taking part in C4’s Stand Up and Deliver.

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard will also take part.

Broadcaster and Reverend Richard Coles, Happy Mondays’ frontman Shaun Ryder and former Conservative Party co-Chairwoman Baroness Sayeeda Warsi are all confirmed.

Zoe Lyons will coach Katie McGlynn.

Meanwhile, David Baddiel will champion Reverend Richard Coles, Jason Manford will be tasked with shepherding Shaun Ryder, Nick Helm will guide Baroness Warsi and Judi Love will be in charge of Curtis Pritchard.

Katie said about joining the cast: “Excited to announce I’m taking part in @su2cuk’s new show #StandUpAndDeliver for @channel4.

“Learning stand up comedy has been challenging but soo much fun with the brilliant @zoelyonscomedy and the whole cast/crew of the series – and it’s all in aid of a brilliant cause. I just hope I still have a career after it airs!”

KSI and Craig David took part in Celebrity Gogglebox For SU2C in 2020 (Credit: C4)

What is Stand Up to Cancer?

Stand Up to Cancer launched in the UK in 2012.

It’s a joint national fundraising initiative from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 that brings the UK together to raise money and awareness for life-saving cancer research.

To date, Stand Up to Cancer has raised more than £62million, funding 55 clinical trials and projects, involving over 11,000 patients across the country.

SU2C shows have included Googlebox Celebrity Specials, The Great Celebrity Bake Off, The Last Leg and First Dates.

Who is Katie McGlynn?

Katie McGlynn is an actress, most famous for playing Sinead Osbourne (née Tinker) in Coronation Street from 2013 to 2020.

She is also well known for her role as Jodie ‘Scout’ Allen in Waterloo Road.

Her first TV role was in 2010, as Gemma Gooch in Moving On.

Sinead Osbourne on her death bed in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

How old is Katie McGlynn?

Katie Louise McGlynn is currently 27 years old.

She was born on July 16 1993 in Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

Why did Katie leave Corrie?

Katie asked to leave the ITV soap, believing she hadn’t been given a decent storyline.

Then she was told about scriptwriters’ plans to give her character Sinead cervical cancer.

Speaking in OK!, Katie said: “I said we should finish with the saddest ending because life’s not a fairy tale.

“I’ve been affected by people in my family who had cancer and I wanted to showcase that.”

She added: “I think a soap should reflect real life.

“I’m saddened that I’m leaving, but I want to create awareness.”

Katie’s character Sinead was diagnosed with cancer while pregnant, and died in heartbreaking scenes as her husband Daniel read their baby son Bertie a bedtime story.

Sinead’s final scenes aired on October 25 2019.

Is Katie McGlynn single?

Katie split from her boyfriend, salesman Benji Roberts, at the end of 2018.

She started dating the holiday park and lodge salesman in the summer of 2017, but they split nearly 18 months later.

She is reportedly still single.

What will Katie star in next?

Katie is set to star in Kay Mellor’s drama The Syndicate in 2021.

The first series followed five supermarket workers whose lives were turned upside down when they jointly won the lottery.

Each series features a different group of people who win big money after joining a syndicate.

The fourth series, which will air next year, will star Katie McGlynn and fellow Corrie star Kym Marsh.

Line of Duty actor Neil Morrissey will also appear.

In addition to Neil Morrissey, other cast members will include Grey’s Anatomy star Liberty Hobbs in her UK debut, The Inbetweeners star Emily Head; Vera’s Kieran Urquhart and Katherine Rose Morley from Last Tango in Halifax.

Strictly star and blogger Joe Sugg will also make an appearance!

How to donate to SU2C

You can donate at channel4.com/su2c.

One hundred per cent of your donation goes to Cancer Research UK in support of Stand Up to Cancer.

To find out more about fundraising activities visit the SU2C website or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

To find out more about Stand Up to Cancer and how you can support, visit su2c.org.uk or channel4.com/SU2C or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

