Phillip Schofield got asked out on a date live on a radio interview yesterday, by Strictly star Rev Richard Coles, no less!

The This Morning host was on Radio 4 talking about his new book, Life’s What You Make It.

The vicar offered to go for a drink and dinner with the 58-year-old ITV star, with listeners loving the sweet exchange.

Phillip Schofield came out as gay earlier this year (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Richard, also 58, said: “If you’re looking for a bit of company Phillip? Broadcaster, gay, in his middle years. Drink, dinner?”

Phillip asked him: “Are you asking me out?”

Co-host Shaun Keaveny joked: “I feel like a bit of a gooseberry now.”

Rev Richard Coles starred on Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

Who is Richard Coles?

Richard was in 1980s band The Communards and was on Strictly in 2017. He lived with his civil partner Rev David Coles until he passed away, last December.

Phil’s new autobiography looks at his life leading up to his announcement that he was gay, back in February.

He has been married to wife Steph since 1993.

Speaking on Saturday Morning Live, he explained: “The future looks unsure. It’s a work in progress.

“I don’t actually know to be honest. I’m living every day as it comes. We all love each other and see each other. As a family, we will take that forward.”

The daytime TV host remains married to his wife Stephanie Lowe (Credit: SplashNews)

Phil feels ‘confused’ about his identity

Phil recently admitted that he’s trying to ‘figure out who he is’ after he made the announcement.

He was married to Stephanie Lowe for 27 years and they are parents to daughters Ruby, 24 and Molly, 27.

Speaking on the Happy Place podcast last week, he said: “I probably know less of who I am than I did before.

“This is my life and my head. There’s no questioning, I have pressed the nuke button, as I say. And I am still learning what that means.

“I’m still learning what effects [coming out] has on my life and those around me.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (Credit: ITV)

He continued: “Do I know who I am? No. I think if I’m honest, looking you right in the eye now, I’d say I’m still pretty confused.”

He added: “My head’s just as muddy as it was before.”

