Morning Live hosts Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones address claims of ‘rivalry’ with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

Morning Live presenters Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones have insisted there is strictly no rivalry with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The pair, who recently joined forces on the BBC show, revealed that while there may be some similarities with This Morning, the two are very different.

The BBC hit airs weekdays at 9.15am, while This Morning kicks off at 10am.

Morning Live hosts Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh (Credit: BBC)

Morning Live hosts hit back at Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield comparisons

Speaking to OK! magazine, Gethin, 42, explained: “I just don’t see that [rivalry]. Morning Live is just to offer something different.

“The options elsewhere are brilliant. Holly and Phil are fantastic, Lorraine Kelly is the queen of what she does and I had the pleasure of working with her on Daybreak many moons ago.”

Read more: BBC Morning Live set divides viewers: ‘It looks like they raided my nan’s house’

He added: “But the idea of our show is to offer something different and topical because of the situation we’re in at the moment.”

But while Holly and Phil may be known for having a good night out at the National Television Awards, Kym says it’s unlikely viewers will see the same on Morning Live.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield host This Morning (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The 44-year-old said: “I can’t imagine me and Geth going out celebrating and then going to work in the same clothes we had on as the night before.

“That was brilliant!”

What do viewers think?

However, some fans aren’t so convinced.

Taking to Twitter, one shared: “Is this new Morning Live show they’re doing basically the BBC version of This Morning? No thanks.”

Kym recently joined Morning Live (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Holly Willoughby praised as she posts beautiful Remembrance Sunday tribute

While others appeared to love the BBC’s new format.

One wrote: “Great team to start the day! Well done @GethincJones and @msm4rsh for a lighthearted, informative and very enjoyable show. Very natural and personable presentation style too.”

A second commented: “Really enjoyed the show, found it both informative and entertaining.”

Morning Live is initially set to run for 40 episodes, which will take it up to Christmas.

However, there is reportedly an option for it to extend into 2021.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.