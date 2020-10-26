Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell has reportedly received death threats after she was partnered up with Max George for this year’s series.

The dancer, 31, has apparently received highly disturbed messages on social media from her boyfriend Joe Sugg, 29, fans.

The Aussie redhead is competing on this year’s Strictly with The Wanted singer.

She is of course in a relationship with YouTuber Joe Sugg, 29, who she was partnered with in 2018’s series.

Why are trolls targeting Strictly star Dianne Buswell?

And fans of the hugely popular YouTuber are apparently convinced she will cheat on him with Max, 32.

While some have even alleged that Dianne and Max have already ‘snuck’ into one another’s rooms after rehearsal.

A source told The Sun that the messages have greatly worried both Dianne and bosses at the BBC.

Security has allegedly been amped up significantly since the threats were revealed.

How did Dianne and Max do on Strictly week one?

The source said: “This was truly chilling — because someone claimed to be waiting for Dianne at a certain address. That triggered a security alert and obviously had to be taken seriously.

“Producers have taken action, along with security teams, and reassured the cast that their safety is paramount.”

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Dianne for comment.

Despite these alleged threats, Dianne and Max got off to a decent start on week one of Strictly.

Debuting with the tango, they scored a decent 17 and came in at eighth place.

Have other Strictly stars been trolled?

Max took to his official Instagram page to share a close-up selfie with Dianne.

Addressing his some 165,000 followers, he shared: “MASSIVE thank you to @diannebuswell for teaching me to TANGO.. Not gonna lie it was extremely nerve wracking.. (and yes Dianne I missed a lot of steps!).. but can’t wait for next week whatever that brings.. thanks again matey!!!”

However, unfortunately Dianne is not the first Strictly star to be targeted by hate.

Last year new judge Motsi Mabuse received racist messages and threats on social media.

Security was again increased at the studios. And even head judge Shirley Ballas has spoken out about receiving death threats.



She is even predicting worse trolling this year due to lockdown.

Shirley told The Telegraph: “I wouldn’t be surprised if the trolling is ten times worse because people are in lockdown, because we may go into a second lockdown and heaven help us if we do and people are sat at home with nothing more to do.”

Meanwhile, a BBC spokesperson said: “We take security and the safety of our cast and crew very seriously.

“All our security arrangements are reviewed and adjusted accordingly for every live show.”

