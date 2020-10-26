Piers Morgan fans mock him as Phillip Schofield beats him in best-seller book list

Piers Morgan has celebrated his book, Wake Up, becoming a Sunday Times best-seller.

The Good Morning Britain host shared photo of the top 10 books, with his novel bagging sixth place.

However, fans couldn’t help but poke fun at Piers as they noticed Phillip Schofield‘s memoir, Life’s What You Make It, was in second place.

What did Piers Morgan say?

The star wrote: “BOOM! It’s official – Wake Up is a Sunday Times best-seller.

“Thanks to everyone who’s bought it so far – much appreciated.

“And thanks to Oliver Malcolm & the brilliant ⁦⁦‪Harper Collins UK‬⁩ team for all their help & hard work.

“(Congrats also to Arsène Wenger on being No1 – but the season isn’t over yet..).”

Piers Morgan celebrated his book becoming a best-seller (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans congratulated Piers, with many pointing out This Morning presenter Phil’s book had beat his.

One person said: “Beaten by Phil Schofield and Mrs Hinch,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Another wrote: “But look where @schofe is…”

Beaten by Phil Schofield and Mrs Hinch..

A third joked: “Ok… still reading @mrshinchhome book, then I have @schofe book. I’ll put you in the queue for after @piersmorgan.”

Earlier this month, Piers declared it was “game on” as his book and Phil’s novel went head-to-head in WHSmith.

Phil’s book beat Piers’ novel (Credit: Andy Barnes / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Alongside a picture of the pair’s books on display next to each other, Piers said: “Love this display in @whsmithofficial – game on @schofe!”

The star also spoke about his new book, telling fans it’s “time to cancel the cancel culture”.

He wrote: “If you’re sick of being told by the howling woke brigade how to think, speak and behave, or what to watch, laugh at, eat or drink – then you’ll love my new book.

“It’s time to cancel the cancel culture.”

Meanwhile, in Phil’s book, he opens up about his struggle to come out as gay and the toll it took on his mental health.

Phil’s book opens up about his struggles with his sexuality (Credit: ITV)

What did Phil say about his book?

Phil recently thanked fans after his book became a Sunday Times best-seller.

He wrote on Twitter: “OMG! That’ll make my mum proud! A Sunday Times Best Seller. Thank you x.”

Fans gushed over his book, with one writing: “I am currently listening as an audio book, just finished chapter 1. Love it!”

Another quipped: “And you are beating Piers Morgan by 2, but I suspect you worked that out for yourself.”

