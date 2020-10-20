Who is Emily Head? BBC’s Life cast member and Emmerdale actress

Emily Head has joined the cast of BBC One’s Life as Neil’s new fiancée Julia.

You will probably recognise Emily for her role in comedy Inbetweeners.

But who is the Emmerdale star in real life and who is her famous dad?

Here’s everything you need to know…

Emily Head as Julia in Life on BBC One (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Life on BBC One: Twist in episode three leaves viewers stunned

Who is Emily Head?

Emily Head, 31, is a Fulham-born actress.

She attended the BRIT School in Croydon, where she completed a BTEC course in acting and was a schoolmate of singers Katy B and Adele.

She has been on our TV screens since 2005, when she was just 17 years of age.

Her first television role was in Trial and Retribution, as Natalie Franke.

Who is Emily Head’s dad?

Emily Head is the elder daughter of actor Anthony Head.

Anthony, 66, is an English actor and musician.

He rose to fame in the UK following his role as one half of the Gold Blend couple in the Nescafé adverts.

He’s also known for his roles as Rupert Giles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Uther Pendragon in Merlin, and the Prime Minister in Little Britain.

More recently he played Bill in Motherland, and Ed Price in The Stranger.

Anthony Head and daughters Emily (on right) and Daisy May (Credit: FITZROY BARRETT/Globe Photos/Cover Images)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Gabby plots to split up Liam and Leyla?

Who did Emily play in Inbetweeners?

Emily Head is most famous for her role in The Inbetweeners.

She played Carli D’Amato between 2008 and 2010.

Carli was geek Simon’s main love interest.

Emily also starred in The Inbetweeners Movie in 2011.

She went on to star in ITV’s Emmerdale.

Who did Emily Head play in Emmerdale?

Emily Head portrayed Rebecca White between 2016 and 2018.

Rebecca was the daughter of Lawrence White, half-sister of Chrissie White and aunt of Lachlan White.

Also the mother of Sebastian White, her child with Robert Sugden, Rebecca had a brain injury which was sustained after a car crash, caused by psychopath Lachlan.

The crash also claimed the lives of Lawrence and Chrissie.

Rebecca and Ross moved to Liverpool to start a new life together (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Rebecca in Emmerdale?

Rebecca currently lives in Liverpool with Ross Barton and son Sebastian.

She decided to leave Emmerdale village after her nephew Lachan was imprisoned for murder.

Rebecca had been taken hostage by Lachan, who eventually strangled her.

However, she was later revealed to be alive and being held in a psychiatric hospital and kept captive by a retired nurse named Mrs Sykes.

She eventually escaped.

Read more: Emmerdale actress Emily Head could be leaving the soap for real

Who does Emily Head play in BBC One’s Life?

Emily Head guest stars as Neil’s pregnant fiancée Julia in episode four of BBC One’s Life.

Julia is wealthy and in her thirties and wants to help Neil make amends with his ex-wife Belle.

Neil admits Belle didn’t get enough in their divorce and subsequently offers her more money as a peace offering.

Belle finds this humiliating, but eventually accepts as she’s broke.

Read more: Life: BBC viewers stunned as Saira is revealed as lover of David’s wife Kelly

Life continues on BBC One on Mondays at 9pm. All episodes are currently available to watch on iPlayer.

What do you think of Life so far? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.