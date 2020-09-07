Katie McGlynn stunned fans with a sensational hair transformation.

The former Corries actress, 27, looked stunning as she showed off the locks to her Instagram followers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CEzBqY2p4rr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

How was Katie McGlynn looking with her new hair?

Wearing a gorgeous red, shiny party dress, she showed off her newly-dyed silver hair and looked quite the vamp.

Showing off her hair to followers, she captioned the image: “Feelin’ myself fading into grey #greyhair #hairlove.” [Sic]

And it wasn’t long before many of her fans were bowled over.

Katie wowed fans with her new hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Love love this colour,” one wrote.

Another said: “Wow beautiful and gorgeous, and stunning eyes and lips.”

A third commented: “You’re so beautiful Katie love and always look so amazing.”

“Should be illegal to be this fit!!” another screamed.

Katie took on the trolls (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Katie downs a troll

Debuting the longer, tussled hair during the virtual BAFTA ceremony in August, Katie impressed fans as she responded professionally to an online troll.

The actress – who played tragic Sinead Tinker in the soap and won an NTA for Best Serial Performance – took no prisoners.

Showing off her party frock before the ceremony, one troll replied: “You look stunning but one breast is slightly higher than the other.”

Instead of getting angry, she brushed the comment off.

“One was a little more excited than the other… but thanks for your concern. Have a nice evening,” she responded.

Katie played Sinead for seven years (Credit: ITV)

What else is Katie up to?

Along with her stunning, new hair colouring, life seems to be going well for Katie.

Earlier this summer, it was confirmed that Katie had landed a new role in BBC drama, The Syndicate.

Katie, who spent seven years on the Weatherfield cobbles, is set to play a “tough single mum” who is “rough around the edges”.

“I’m so excited,” she told OK! magazine. “My agent rang me a few days after the NTAs and said that Kay Mellor wanted to see me.”

“The character is completely different to Sinead, which I love.

“She’s a single mum and she hasn’t got a lot of money.”

