Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn hits back at troll's comments about her body

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn has impressed fans by hitting back at a troll insulting her body.

The actress received some negative comments about her figure after posting a picture of herself in her dress for the Bafta TV Awards.

The physical ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic but it was moved online.

And Katie decided to show fans her stunning outfit for it after she was nominated for the Must See Moment awards for Sinead's death.

However one troll told her: "You look stunning but one breast is slightly higher than the other."

Not one to shy away from trolls, Katie replied: "One was a little more excited than the other... but thanks for your concern. Have a nice evening."

Fans congratulated Katie on her professional way of dealing with the comment.

"Your response was truly professional," one fan told her.

Sinead's death in Coronation Street was nominated for a BAFTA (Credit: ITV)

"Umm that's normal isn't it? Every woman has one breast bigger than the other? Why even comment about that though?" tweeted a second.

Another fan said: "Why do these comments happen?! Perfect response Katie! You look fantastic and congratulations on your nomination - a story played so beautifully by you and @Rob_Mallard."

Corrie's Katie McGlynn lands new role

The actress has been cast in the new series of Kay Mellor's The Syndicate.

Katie will play a tough single mum who is "rough around the edges" in the BBC drama, that's set to start filming soon.

"I'm so excited," Katie spilled to OK! magazine. "My agent rang me a few days after the NTAs and said that Kay Mellor wanted to see me."

Admitting she has always wanted to work with writer Kay, Katie added: "I was so nervous because I'd only played Sinead for seven years, but Kay was lovely and really put me at ease.

"The character is completely different to Sinead, which I love.

"She's a single mum and she hasn't got a lot of money."

Although lockdown has meant filming was postponed, the actress revealed they were hoping to start in August.

Katie also confirmed she has auditioned for American shows.

However, her plans to travel to LA have been put on hold until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

