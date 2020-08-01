Coronation Street: Beverley Callard 'has filmed her exit scenes as Liz McDonald'

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard has reportedly filmed her exit scenes as Liz McDonald.

According to The Sun, the actress has finished filming at the ITV soap and is no longer under contract.

A source told the publication: "Liz's time on the cobbles is over.

Beverley Callard has reportedly filmed her Liz McDonald exit from Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

"She hasn't been killed off so there is always potential for a return but she is definitely done for now."

Entertainment Daily has contacted Coronation Street reps for comment.

Coronation Street: Beverley Callard - Liz's exit storyline

It was announced last year that Beverley had quit her role as Liz on Corrie after 30 years.

While it hasn't been revealed what will cause Liz to go, cobbles boss Iain MacLeod did reveal some details back in January.

Beverley has played Liz on Coronation Street for 30 years (Credit: ITV)

He told Metro: "Liz's exit is a long way off yet, but the idea is that it's a result of this story I'm hinting at for Steve and Tracy and the big clans at war story we are telling.

"It will arise from that and, at the moment - and again it's only in its embryonic stages - the idea that Liz is attempting to do something heroic for her son that will probably go slightly wrong.

"It will corrupt her relationship with Steve and she'll have some making up to do but ultimately determine that the best place for her is not in Weatherfield because she and Steve are upsetting each other.

"But we want it to be big and heroic and befitting of a character of that long-standing in the show and she's a tough woman Liz McDonald, so we wanted to do something that was reflective of that rather than anything where she sort of goes out on a low ebb."

Coronation Street: What is happening with Liz at the moment?

Since Liz's exit was announced, changes had to be made at Coronation Street due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liz's grandson Oliver is ill (Credit: ITV)

However it hasn't stopped the big storylines continuing.

Currently, Steve and his family are going through a terrible time after discovering Steve's son Oliver has incurable mitochondrial disease.

The family were told his condition is life limiting. Will this tie in to Liz's exit?

