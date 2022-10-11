The full list of Dancing On Ice contestants for the 2023 series has finally been revealed.

ITV’s much-loved skating show – fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield – is back early next year.

Judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are returning, and it’s expected Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will also be making a comeback.

So who are you tipping for the top? And who do you think will just tip over?

Find out who’s lined up to appear as one of the contestants on the 2023 series of Dancing On Ice here.

The Wanted star Siva was the final celebrity announced (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 contestants: Siva Kaneswaran

The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran was the final celebrity to be announced for the line-up.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on October 11, Siva said: “I’m very excited. I’m trying to be positive and not be in a fearful mindset!

“I’m looking forward to meeting all the cast.

“I want to learn how to skate and make my family proud of me and put on a show for everyone to see and hopefully not make a fool of myself!”

Michelle has bounced back from addiction and is excited to compete (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Heaton fans ‘backing her all the way’

After her horrendous battle with addiction, Michelle Heaton told Lorraine Kelly she’d decided to lace up her skates and take to the ice.

Announcing the news, she said: “I’ve always wanted to do it but I know I would never have been able to complete anything because of the way I was 18 months ago so I’m really truly grateful that I’ve got it this year when I’m a lot stronger.”

Fans of the singer were thrilled at the news.

“Can’t wait to see you smash this backing you all the way,” said one.

Carley will be hoping to do one better than her Strictly runner-up husband Danny Mac (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 contestants: Carley Stenson

Former Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson admitted she was “excited” but “terrified” at the prospect of learning to skate.

Breaking the news, she said: “I’m so excited that I get to learn how to dance… on ice!”

Of course, her husband Danny Mac was a runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing, so we reckon he can give her some tips!

Darren is a comedian – and tipped to be the first to fall over on the ice (Credit: ITV)

Darren Harriott’s laughing all the way to the rink

Comedian Darren Harriott was also announced on the line-up.

The Love Island super fan revealed he has “giant feet” and admitted he doesn’t exactly have his family’s backing.

So what can we expect on the ice?

“I’ve got giant feet, I don’t skate and I can’t dance!

“My family has already made bets – they’re making bets that I’ll fall on the first episode!” he said.

Joey has already started hitting the gym to get in shape for the series (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 contestants: Joey Essex

Joey Essex was announced on This Morning.

He told hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary: “I’m already in training now – well, not fully on the ice, but in the gym.

“I’m just trying to get the athletic side of me back.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race favourite The Vivienne is the first drag artist to compete on the show (Credit: ITV)

Drag Race UK fans thrilled over The Vivienne

Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race were beside themselves when The Vivienne joined the line-up.

Announcing the news, she said: “This is honestly a dream come true and I can’t wait to start training on the ice.

“To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour.

“I think it’s a big step forward for queer representation on TV.”

Corrie star Mollie shared her news on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 contestants: Mollie Gallagher

Lorraine Kelly also had the honour of revealing Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher was joining the line-up.

“Back in the day, I’ve [skated] at Christmas markets. Hopefully, I can get round the rink,” she said.

Mollie added: “I’ve not got the best coordination. Everyone that knows me well knows that – but that is another reason why I wanted to do it.”

Olympian Nile will be hoping to go for gold on the ice (Credit: ITV)

Will gymnast Nile Wilson go the extra mile?

Olympian Nile Wilson is another of this year’s skating stars.

I’m so excited to be a part of Dancing On Ice!

Announcing the news, Nile said: “I’ve certainly not done much ice-skating but I am so excited for the opportunity.

“I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again,” he then added.

From Love Island to the ice – Ekin-Su has signed up (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 contestants: Ekin-Su Culculoglu

Love Island champion Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu is swapping swimwear for skates as the new series kicks off.

Her participation was announced on GMB.

Ekin-Su told viewers: “I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned, and see you on the ice.”

And we can’t wait to see boyfriend Davide in the audience!

Former footballer John is in it to win it (Credit: ITV)

John Fashanu is lacing up his skates

Swapping his football boots for ice skates is former professional footballer John Fashanu.

He was the second contestant announced on the line-up.

John said: “I’m so excited to be a part of Dancing On Ice! I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to people that I’m very competitive so I am definitely in it to win it.

“And this may be one of the scariest things I’ve ever signed up for but I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge,” he then added.

EastEnders icon Patsy is flying over from her Stateside home for the show (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 contestants: Patsy Palmer

EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer was the first star to be announced.

She told Dancing On Ice hosts Holly and Phil on This Morning: “Obviously I want to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. So I just thought I’ll just go for it.

“I do like ice skating, but I’m not an ice skater!” she then added.

The 2023 series of Dancing On Ice starts on ITV early in the New Year.

