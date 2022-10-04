Dancing On Ice 2023 has announced that John Fashanu will be taking to the ice rink next year.

Former professional footballer John is the next contestant to be doing the show alongside Patsy Palmer, who confirmed her signing on Monday (October 3).

John, 60, has said he’s “so excited” to be doing the show.

Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up

He said: “I’m so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice! I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to people that I’m very competitive – I am definitely in it to win it.

“And this may be one of the scariest things I’ve ever signed up for but I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge.”

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the news on Twitter.

One person said: “Oh wow!”

John, pictured with his wife, is doing Dancing On Ice next year and fans are delighted (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: “So excited.”

A third added: “Welcome @therealjohnfashanu.”

It comes after former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer was confirmed as the first contestant.

I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to people that I’m very competitive – I am definitely in it to win it.

She announced the news during an appearance on This Morning on Monday with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Patsy, who was known for playing Bianca Jackson in the soap, said she was previously approached for the show.

Former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer will be doing Dancing On Ice in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

However, she was always terrified to do it!

She said: “My pact that I made with myself when I was 50, which I was this year, was that I have to do things to challenge myself.”

Meanwhile, Patsy also said: “I’ve not been on TV in a while.

“Out of all the things that came through at that time, this is the one that I had to really think about.

“Obviously I want to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I just thought I’ll just go for it. I do like ice skating, but I’m not an ice skater!”

When is Dancing On Ice back?

It’s expected the new series of Dancing On Ice will return early next year.

Holly and Phil will return to host the ITV skating competition.

Meanwhile, fans of the show are already looking foward to the new series as one tweeted: “Can’t wait, love the show.”

Another said: “Can’t wait for this to come back.”

A third added: “Yay so glad to see this, fantastic, Patsy is going to be amazing. Favourite competition show the best one. Now I can’t wait anymore, way too excited.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice 2023: Patsy Palmer first contestant announced on This Morning

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in 2023.

Who do you want to see do Dancing On Ice? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.