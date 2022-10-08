The Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up has been boosted with the addition of comedian Darren Harriott today (October 8).

Darren was announced on Trisha Goddard’s Talk TV show at lunchtime.

However, his ice skating skills appear to leave much to be desired, according to the man himself.

Revealing the news, Darren said: “I’ve got giant feet, I don’t skate and I can’t dance!

“My family has already made bets – they’re making bets that I’ll fall on the first episode!” he joked.

Darren Harriott has joined the Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up: Darren Harriott joins the show

Darren is the eighth celebrity to be announced.

Earlier this week, the likes of Patsy Palmer, Love Island’s Ekin-Su, Mollie Gallagher and The Vivienne joined the line-up.

Joey Essex was also announced on This Morning yesterday as he joined Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to reveal the news.

Fans react to Darren joining line-up

Dancing On Ice fans were quick to react to the news that Darren had joined the line-up.

Some were thrilled that he’d signed up, but others had a bit of a moan.

“Guess it’s not celebrities this year if he’s in it?” said one.

“This line-up had such a strong start then went rapidly downhill,” said another.

“When I thought it couldn’t get any worse…,” said a third.

“Who’s he?” another asked.

“Not a star,” declared another hater.

However, not everyone felt the same, with many welcoming Darren to the show.

“Amazing cast so far,” said one.

“Love him,” said another.

Who is Darren Harriott?

Darren is a comedian who’s been seen on panel shows such as Mock the Week and 8 out of 10 Cats.

He hosted Britain’s Top Takeaways and he has also been on celebrity game shows such as Celebrity Mastermind, Richard Osman’s House of Games and Roast Battle.

Darren is also quite the Love Island fan, it seems.

He’s been a guest on Aftersun numerous times.

Elsewhere, Darren also starred in Dave’s campaign Comedians Against Living Miserably (CALM) in 2020.

As part of the show he spoke about his father who was involved with drugs and had taken his own life in prison in 2000.

Is Darren Harriott related to TV chef Ainsley?

Although they share a surname, Darren isn’t thought to be related to the Ready Steady Cook legend.

When it comes to his private life, Darren’s is just that.

He rarely speaks about his love life. He briefly mentioned having a girlfriend in 2021. However, it is unknown if they are still an item.

The comedian doesn’t currently have any kids.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV in January 2023.

