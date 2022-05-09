Britain’s Top Takeaways – who is Darren Harriott and is he related to Ainsley?

Darren Harriott is set to hit TV screens in the BBC series Britain’s Top Takeaways tonight (May 9).

The comedian is known to many around the country, but the series is set to take him to a new level of fame.

But where do you know him from?

Who is Darren Harriott?

Darren Harriott was born September 1, 1988, and he’s a British comedian. He first appeared on TV screens in 2016 on Stand Up Central for the channel Comedy Central.

Following his success on the show, he made an appearance on the BBC’s Live at the Apollo in 2017. He followed that up by winning Edinburgh Fringe’s Best Newcomer Award.

Darren Harriott is presenting Britain’s Top Takeaways (Credit: BBC)

When he came back to Fringe Fest in 2019 he took home the Best Show Award.

Darren has toured the UK with his comedy shows and appeared in many comedy clubs up and down the country.

His life could have ended up going in an entirely different direction.

I used to carry a knife. I want to explore how things were when I was growing up, and the nature of toxic masculinity.

In a previous interview, he confessed that he used to carry a weapon on himself when he was younger.

“I used to carry a knife. I want to explore how things were when I was growing up, and the nature of toxic masculinity,” he said.

“Looking back, we didn’t have a lot. We were all on free school dinners, which we thought was a badge of honour,” he said of his upbringing.

“All we had was how people perceived us. Our egos were so fragile, almost like they were made out of paper, and the slightest poke would make us lose our minds.

“All it would take was for someone to say something about your mum. When I hear about another stabbing on the news I understand it,” added Darren.

What shows has Darren Harriott starred in?

Darren has appeared on numerous comedy shows over the years. He’s enjoyed regular appearances on Mock the Week and 8 out of 10 Cats.

He has also tried his luck on game shows such as Celebrity Mastermind, Richard Osman’s House of Games and Roast Battle.

In 2021 he co-hosted a travel show called British as Folk, with fellow comedians Ivo Graham and Fern Brady.

In 2022, he is now set to host the BBC’s new series Britain’s Top Takeaways with radio host Sara Cox.

Is he related to Ainsley Harriott?

No, Darren is not related to TV chef Ainsley Harriot.

Darren Harriott rose to fame as a comedian (Credit: BBC)

Is Darren Harriott single?

Darren rarely spears about his love life. He briefly mentioned having a girlfriend in 2021. However, it is unknown if they are still an item.

The comedian doesn’t currently have any kids.

What is Britain’s Top Takeaways on the BBC?

The show will see some of the UK’s best-loved independent takeaways battling it out in a fast-food showdown that crowns a different winner each week.

Every episode will feature five takeaways of a similar cuisine competing in the specially built Top Takeaway Kitchen.

They’ll have to cook up their best takeaway meals which will then be sent to local households who will decide that episode’s winner.

“Each takeaway brings a deliciously curated menu featuring a classic dish, chef’s special, vegetarian option and sides,” said the BBC.

“Our families and friends choose dishes from the five menus but the takeaways have no idea when or what they’ll order. It’s a fast and furious service! As soon the food is ready, it’s raced to the door of the people who ordered it who critique the dishes they’ve chosen.

“There’s no let-up for the takeaway teams as the next order comes in, and at the end of a frenetic night, they finally collapse while they wait for the final scores – to see if their business can triumph as that episode’s Top Takeaway.”

Britain’s Top Takeaways is on BBC Two tonight (May 9) at 8pm.

