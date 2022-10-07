Dancing On Ice 2023 will see Joey Essex take to the ice early next year, making him the seventh celebrity to be confirmed for the hit ITV show.

Joey’s involvement in the show was announced during today’s edition of This Morning (October 7).

No stranger to reality TV, Joey came fourth on I’m A Celebrity back in 2013.

Joey is the latest star to take to the ice (Credit: ITV)

Joey Essex on Dancing on Ice 2023

During today’s edition of This Morning, Joey was revealed to be taking part in Dancing On Ice when it returns next year.

“Oh my god, I’m so happy, I’m so excited,” Joey told Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on the show.

He then went on to say that he wanted something in his life with some structure, which the show will give him.

When asked if he’ll take the show seriously and train hard, he said: “Yeah, 100%.”

“I’m already in training now,” he revealed. “Well, not fully on the ice, but in the gym.”

“I’m just trying to get the athletic side of me back,” he confessed.

He later said he wants to impress himself by doing the show, rather than the judges.

Joey will be taking the show seriously, he claims (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Upon hearing the news, a huge number of fans of the show took to Twitter to air their thoughts.

“Aw I don’t mind Joey,” one viewer tweeted.

“This is my fave signing for #DancingOnIce ommmmmg I’m so excited,” another gushed. “I love Joey Essex.”

“Hahahaha Joey [bleeping] Essex doing DOI,” a third wrote.

Other viewers weren’t as impressed with the latest addition to the ever-growing Dancing On Ice 2023 roster.

“Well of course it’s Joey going on DOI.. it was only a matter of time, how predictable,” one viewer said.

“Joey Essex, oh goodie [eye roll emoji],” another wrote.

The Vivienne’s involvement was announced earlier today (Credit: Ru Paul’s Drag Race / YouTube)

Who else is on Dancing On Ice 2023?

Earlier today, it was revealed that Ru Paul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne will be taking part in the show when it returns next year.

“This is honestly a dream come true and I can’t wait to start training on the ice,” the 30-year-old said.

“To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour,” she continued.

“I think it’s a big step forward for queer representation on TV,” she added.

Yesterday, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher and Olympian Nile Wilson confirmed their involvement.

Earlier this week, Love Island 2022 champion Ekin-Su revealed she is set to take to the ice too.

The other contestants announced are EastEnders star Patsy Palmer and former football star John Fashanu.

Read more: Dancing On Ice fans threaten to ‘boycott’ show as they demand ‘change’ with Holly and Phil following queue-gate

Dancing On Ice will begin airing early next year on ITV and ITV Hub

What do you think of Joey Essex taking part in Dancing On Ice 2023? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.